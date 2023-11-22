14 Things Napoleon Gets Right And Wrong About The True Story

Do biopics, strictly speaking, need to be historically accurate? If you ask "Napoleon" director Ridley Scott, the answer is no. (Or, to put a finer point on it, he would say to "get a life," as he recently told a critic in The New Yorker who questioned how fastidiously the film adhered to reality.) Sure, when it comes to filmmaking, the truth should never get in the way of a good story, and besides, it may not even be a director's intention to tell the story of a person's life exactly how it happened. But a lot of moviegoers get their history from the cinema, and it's worth exploring where a film bends the truth or abandons it completely.

All biopics are guilty of using a little bit of creative license when it comes to the historical record, and "Napoleon" is no different. While it does attempt to cover the famous general-turned-emperor's entire military and political career in admirable detail, it also takes some liberties with the actual story. Read on to see where it sticks to the truth, and where it embellishes for cinematic effect.