Brian Cox Hates One Major Thing About His Succession Role

In the final season of HBO's critical darling "Succession," it comes as a shock when, in Episode 3, the powerful patriarch of the Roy family dies while aboard a private jet. Stage and screen veteran Brian Cox is a powerful force as Logan Roy, who looms over his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) as they fight over his throne as CEO of Waystar Royco. This makes it all the more incredible that the show kills him off in a vaguely unceremonious way.

Cox has feelings about that as well, but as he recently told The Guardian, there's one thing that really bothers him about the role of Logan Roy. Apparently, Cox and his wife, Nicole Ansari-Cox (who has a cameo you probably missed in the final season of "Succession"), are caught by paparazzi frequently near their London home, and Cox isn't thrilled about that.

"I've lost my anonymity," Cox told the outlet, "and I've realized that that was what was important to me. I haven't ever experienced anything like this. I mean, you ask for success in your work, and you get it, and then you have to deal with the consequences. I've always valued my privacy, but that's gone. I've been very lucky that I've had it for so long. You know, I've been doing this for over 60 years. And finally it's over."