Napoleon Director Ridley Scott Responds To 'Anti-French' Criticism

It's been said that the French just sort of ... don't like their country's leaders – canonically, the last president they even tolerated was Charles de Gaulle, and they named an airport after that guy. But that doesn't seem to be the case this time around as "Napoleon" has been torn apart by French critics. Director Ridley Scott, naturally, has a response to the negative feedback.

"The French don't even like themselves," the director told the BBC. "The audience that I showed it to in Paris, they loved it."

Scott didn't mince any words when asked about his response to French critiques of the biopic, which stars Joaquin Phoenix in the title role. To cite some examples, Le Figaro joked that the movie should have been titled "Barbie and Ken under the Empire." Napoleon biographer Patrice Gueniffey told Le Point that the film has a clear pro-British and anti-French slant. The French branch of GQ said that they couldn't handle watching "French" soldiers fighting for their country with American accents, saying the experience was "deeply clumsy, unnatural and unintentionally funny."