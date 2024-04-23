Exclusive Power Rangers Preview Teases The Darkest Hour Of The Mighty Morphin Era
BOOM! Studios' acclaimed "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" series is coming to an end, and Looper has the first details on the final chapter of the "Darkest Hour" saga that brings the series to a close.
In the current year-long "Darkest Hour" event, which is part of the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise, Dark Specter, one of the most destructive forces in the universe's history, has been unleashed by Mistress Vile, infecting the Morphin Grid and corrupting Rangers while aiming to destroy their power source for good. As a result, Rangers from across space and time are banding together to stop the pending threat of annihilation, including members of the Coinless Rangers, Drakkon Rangers, Omega Rangers, the HyperForce Rangers, and even the villainous Lord Zedd. In the wake of Dark Specter turning on Mistress Vile in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" #118, the fight for survival is about to get more challenging.
In "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour" #1 (by Melissa Flores, Simona Di Gianfelice, and Raúl Angulo), the iconic comic series says goodbye. "After nearly two years, the Darkest Hour comes to a close. This event has been one of the biggest tasks of my career, but I've enjoyed every single, heart-wrenching minute," writer Flores told Looper. "Although I put our poor Rangers through the wringer, I hope the ending is as satisfying for the reader as it was for me to write it!"
A first look at Darkest Hour's final chapter
With four issues of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" to go before the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour" #1 finale hits, the Rangers still have to deal with Dark Specter's increasingly dangerous attacks. Issue #120 (by Melissa Flores, Valeria Favoccia, and Valentina Pinto) spotlights the Solar Rangers as they fight against corruption in their world. Artist Simona Di Gianfelice praised Flores' scripts while expressing delight at what's coming next. "I'm really excited to tell this incredible adventure together with Melissa," Di Gianfelice told Looper. "So far she has kept us in suspense, and now she's ready to surprise us again! Get ready to dive into this final chapter of Darkest Hour! GO GO!"
Looper has a first look at the cover art for "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour" #1. The variants include Taurin Clarke's art, which shows the Rangers being corrupted as they place their hands together.
Bjorn Barends' "Darkest Hour" variant features the corruption of some of the most iconic villains in "Power Rangers" history, including Lord Zedd and Mistress Vile.
Goni Montes continues his long-running helmet variant series with a dark version of an iconic Power Rangers helmet being held by a corrupted hero.
Lastly, Trevor Hairsine and Jordan Boyd's variant features the main iteration of the Power Rangers using their iconic weapons to battle Dark Specter. They're joined, of course, by the Green Ranger, who fearlessly faces the evil creature head-on.
The end of the Power Rangers is coming soon
The solicit for "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour" #1 teases a world without the Power Rangers, as the titular heroes fight to save the Morphin Grid. It will likely take the collective power of Rangers from many different realities to stop the grid from being corrupted and destroyed, as they will need to put aside any differences to prevent their extinction. Additionally, the preview hints at a dark fate for everyone, no matter if the Rangers win or lose. Check out Taurin Clarke's main cover for the issue below.
It all ends here! With the Morphin Grid in peril, the people of Earth are left without the Power Rangers to protect them. The ultimate battle against Dark Specter will play out with unexpected consequences, while an unlikely group of rogues, villains, and Rangers make strange company... But even if they win... can they rebuild everything they've lost?
Readers can see the fate of the "Power Rangers" and the Morphin Grid and what may happen to the heroes in the event of victory or defeat when BOOM! Studios' "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour" #1 arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on July 31, 2024.