Exclusive Power Rangers Preview Teases The Darkest Hour Of The Mighty Morphin Era

BOOM! Studios' acclaimed "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" series is coming to an end, and Looper has the first details on the final chapter of the "Darkest Hour" saga that brings the series to a close.

In the current year-long "Darkest Hour" event, which is part of the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise, Dark Specter, one of the most destructive forces in the universe's history, has been unleashed by Mistress Vile, infecting the Morphin Grid and corrupting Rangers while aiming to destroy their power source for good. As a result, Rangers from across space and time are banding together to stop the pending threat of annihilation, including members of the Coinless Rangers, Drakkon Rangers, Omega Rangers, the HyperForce Rangers, and even the villainous Lord Zedd. In the wake of Dark Specter turning on Mistress Vile in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" #118, the fight for survival is about to get more challenging.



In "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour" #1 (by Melissa Flores, Simona Di Gianfelice, and Raúl Angulo), the iconic comic series says goodbye. "After nearly two years, the Darkest Hour comes to a close. This event has been one of the biggest tasks of my career, but I've enjoyed every single, heart-wrenching minute," writer Flores told Looper. "Although I put our poor Rangers through the wringer, I hope the ending is as satisfying for the reader as it was for me to write it!"