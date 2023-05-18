Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Star In New 30th Anniversary Celebration Special - Exclusive
Contains spoilers for "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Special" #1
The original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" are returning in a big way, as a new comic book special will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fan-favorite heroes. After more than 900 television episodes, multiple movies, and more action figures than one can count, the Power Rangers are going back to the beginning with stories starring the classic version of the team — while also telling new stories showing the newer generations of Rangers.
Following the success of the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always" film, BOOM! Studios are continuing the celebrations of the superteam with a new one-shot comic. "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Special" #1 is bringing together a talented group of creators and some familiar faces from the Power Rangers world, putting the spotlight back on the original six Rangers in exciting new stories telling never-been-seen-before adventures of the classic iteration of the team.
The new one-shot focuses on the original Power Rangers team
"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Special" #1 anthology will feature five new tales with several talented creators tackling all-new stories. Original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson and Matt Hoston are working on a story together. Ryan Parrott, Maria Ingrande Mora, and Mat Groom are also among the writers who will be tackling the Power Rangers' latest comic offerings. Artists Hendy Prasetva, Eleonora Carlini, Marco Renna, and Jo Mi-Gyeong will draw the new adventures featuring returning heroes.
So, what can readers expect storywise in the one-shot? Teased stories include Alpha 5, the robotic A.I. assistant of the Power Rangers struggling to find his new purpose, a focus on Ernie and his juice bar at Angel Grove, a new "What If?" story taking place in a new alternate universe focused on Green Ranger Tommy Oliver, a return to Ranger Academy after its recent introduction in the "Ranger Academy 2023 FCBD Special" and another Tommy-starring story taking a closer look at his marriage to the second Pink Ranger, Katherine Hillard-Oliver. The main cover for the issue comes from fan-favorite Power Rangers artist Dan Mora.
Additional variant covers from Rian Gonzales, Jamal Campbell, Bon Bernado, Miguel Mercado, and Goni Montes will also be available.
"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Special" #1 will feature 40 pages of new Power Rangers material with another 24 pages of what BOOM! Studios are described as "classic material" for fans to enjoy.
BOOM! Studios calls the one-shot a gift to fans
BOOM! Studios editor Allyson Gronowitz expressed excitement at the special, saying it will have something every kind of a fan of the Power Rangers.
"This is without a doubt an oversized celebration of 'Power Rangers' for fans, writers and artists who are true fans themselves," said Gronowitz. "It is an enormous cross-section of 'Power Rangers' storytelling with amazing brand new stories, and a couple of fan-favorite older ones. If you grew up with any season of 'Power Rangers,' this is our gift to you!"
Fans of the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" have had a great 2023 between the Netflix special film and the currently ongoing "Power Rangers" comic as the 30th-anniversary celebrations put the original team back in the forefront of the franchise's storytelling initiatives. "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Special" #1 will continue that trend, telling new stories featuring popular classic heroes while mixing in some less familiar and new faces at the same time. It's a great time to be a Power Rangers fan.
"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Special" #1 arrives in comic book shops and online retailers on August 30th, 2023.