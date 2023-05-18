Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Star In New 30th Anniversary Celebration Special - Exclusive

"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Special" #1 anthology will feature five new tales with several talented creators tackling all-new stories. Original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson and Matt Hoston are working on a story together. Ryan Parrott, Maria Ingrande Mora, and Mat Groom are also among the writers who will be tackling the Power Rangers' latest comic offerings. Artists Hendy Prasetva, Eleonora Carlini, Marco Renna, and Jo Mi-Gyeong will draw the new adventures featuring returning heroes.

So, what can readers expect storywise in the one-shot? Teased stories include Alpha 5, the robotic A.I. assistant of the Power Rangers struggling to find his new purpose, a focus on Ernie and his juice bar at Angel Grove, a new "What If?" story taking place in a new alternate universe focused on Green Ranger Tommy Oliver, a return to Ranger Academy after its recent introduction in the "Ranger Academy 2023 FCBD Special" and another Tommy-starring story taking a closer look at his marriage to the second Pink Ranger, Katherine Hillard-Oliver. The main cover for the issue comes from fan-favorite Power Rangers artist Dan Mora.

BOOM! Studios

Additional variant covers from Rian Gonzales, Jamal Campbell, Bon Bernado, Miguel Mercado, and Goni Montes will also be available.

BOOM! Studios

"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Special" #1 will feature 40 pages of new Power Rangers material with another 24 pages of what BOOM! Studios are described as "classic material" for fans to enjoy.