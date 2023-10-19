A Dark Infection Spreads In Power Rangers Unlimited: The Morphin Masters - EXCLUSIVE
The Power Rangers' battle against Dark Specter will continue in "Power Rangers Unlimited: The Morphin Masters" #1. The new one-shot from BOOM! Studios and Hasbro will feature an iconic (yet-to-be-revealed) character entering the Morphin Grid to find the ancient Morphin Masters and try to prevent infection from spreading.
"Power Rangers Unlimited: The Morphin Masters" #1 by writers Ryan Parrott ("Mighty Morphin Power Rangers") and Rachel Wagner ("Rogue Sun"), artist Daniel Bayliss ("Knight Terrors: The Flash"), colorist Arthur Hesli ("Power Rangers Unlimited: The Coinless #1"), and letterer Ed Dukeshire ("Irredeemable") continues the ongoing "Darkest Hour" event. The Grand Monarch of Evil, Dark Specter, has been unleashed, leaving the heroes struggling with the fallout as the Morphin Grid continues to be shaped in the villain's image. In the meantime, Lord Drakkon has assembled his own Rangers as the world gets spun into further chaos.
Parrott shared excitement about returning to the franchise for the new one-shot, saying in a statement, "I mean the opportunity to come back to Power Rangers even just for a single issue was honestly too good to pass up, especially when it meant getting to write a [REDACTED] story again." Parrott went on to add, "Plus, what Melissa has done with the franchise has been nothing short of amazing, so it was truly an honor to finally get to tie together so many of the exciting lore threads regarding the Grid and the Morphin Masters that we all introduced... and I can't believe I'm saying this, but... years ago."
The new one-shot expands Power Rangers lore
"Power Rangers Unlimited: The Morphin Masters" #1's name suggests the Morphin Masters, responsible for helping create the powers of entire Rangers teams before hiding and moving inside the Morphin Grid and choosing not to interfere outside the realm, will have an important role to play in the one-shot. Co-writer Rachel Wagner said she's excited to expand on the lore of the Rangers alongside Parrott and the creative team.
"I so greatly appreciate the chance to play in Ryan and Melissa's sandbox! I deeply relate to [REDACTED]'s story in this one and was beyond excited with the opportunity to delve deeper into the cost of fighting for others with no regard for yourself," Wagner said.
Artist Daniel Bayliss, whose recent work on the "Power Rangers" includes the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Special," said it's been a blast telling a story he can't wait for readers to check out. "I'm having so much fun with the [REDACTED] and all the characters in the story. I'm sure readers will enjoy this incredible and unique adventure just as much as I am working on it," Bayliss said.
Check out the cover art for the issue by Miguel Mercado ("Rangers Academy") featuring a twisted battle with Dark Specter inside the Morphin Grid.
Fans won't want to miss the new Power Rangers one-shot
Series editor Allyson Gronowitz referred to "Power Rangers Unlimited: The Morphin Masters" #1 as an important part of the "Darkest Hour" event while connecting to the mainline "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" series. She said in a statement, "THE MORPHIN MASTERS is really issue #116.5–fans of the series and those keeping up with The Darkest Hour will not want to miss this one. I want to tell you everything about it, but I'll wait for you all to experience it yourselves!"
"Power Rangers Unlimited: The Morphin Masters" #1 also sees Goñi Montes ("Mighty Morphin Power Rangers") continue their excellent armor and helmet variants, with the Pink Ranger taking center-stage in new cover art.
Meanwhile, Toni Infante ("We Only Find Them When They're Dead") produced a colorful variant cover featuring the Pink Ranger wielding her iconic bow with many Rangers from different eras behind her, including what appears to be the Morphin Masters.
"Picking up right after the shocking events of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #116, an iconic returning character has entered The Grid in a desperate attempt to find the Morphin Masters and the answers they might possess."
Readers can check out the important story to the "Power Rangers" mythos and future when "Power Rangers Unlimited: The Morphin Master" from BOOM! Studios and Hasbro will arrive in comic book stores and online retailers on January 31, 2024.