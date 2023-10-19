A Dark Infection Spreads In Power Rangers Unlimited: The Morphin Masters - EXCLUSIVE

The Power Rangers' battle against Dark Specter will continue in "Power Rangers Unlimited: The Morphin Masters" #1. The new one-shot from BOOM! Studios and Hasbro will feature an iconic (yet-to-be-revealed) character entering the Morphin Grid to find the ancient Morphin Masters and try to prevent infection from spreading.

"Power Rangers Unlimited: The Morphin Masters" #1 by writers Ryan Parrott ("Mighty Morphin Power Rangers") and Rachel Wagner ("Rogue Sun"), artist Daniel Bayliss ("Knight Terrors: The Flash"), colorist Arthur Hesli ("Power Rangers Unlimited: The Coinless #1"), and letterer Ed Dukeshire ("Irredeemable") continues the ongoing "Darkest Hour" event. The Grand Monarch of Evil, Dark Specter, has been unleashed, leaving the heroes struggling with the fallout as the Morphin Grid continues to be shaped in the villain's image. In the meantime, Lord Drakkon has assembled his own Rangers as the world gets spun into further chaos.

Parrott shared excitement about returning to the franchise for the new one-shot, saying in a statement, "I mean the opportunity to come back to Power Rangers even just for a single issue was honestly too good to pass up, especially when it meant getting to write a [REDACTED] story again." Parrott went on to add, "Plus, what Melissa has done with the franchise has been nothing short of amazing, so it was truly an honor to finally get to tie together so many of the exciting lore threads regarding the Grid and the Morphin Masters that we all introduced... and I can't believe I'm saying this, but... years ago."