Lord Drakkon Gets His Own Rangers In Power Rangers Unlimited: The Coinless - Exclusive

"Power Rangers" is celebrating its 30th anniversary in style, as BOOM! Studios is taking readers to the World of the Coinless to follow Lord Drakkon as he introduces a new team of Rangers of his own. Looper can exclusively reveal "Power Rangers Unlimited: The Coinless" #1, a new 40-page one-shot comic that will show the villainous Drakkon, the popular alternate version of White Ranger Tommy Oliver, being forced to go on the offensive. Drakkon will need to defeat the dark threat to save his world from destruction.

The new one-shot will see a great mix of talented creators tackle the storyline. Adam Cesare, who penned "Power Rangers: Unlimited" and has played a vital part in the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" franchise, is teaming up with Mighty Morphin artist Moises Hidalgo, colorist Arthur Hesli ("Project Superpowers"), and letterer Ed Dukeshire ("Mighty Morphin Power Rangers"/"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles") for the exciting project. Cesare tells Looper he's excited to return to the world of the rangers with the dark twist.

"I got to work in the world of the Power Rangers once before, a short story way back during Shattered Grid, and I've wanted back in ever since," Cesare said. "And to get to help tell this story? Drakkon assembling a new team of rangers? And the Coinless world is super messed up so the storytellings coloring with shades of George Romero and Mad Max? And Moisés Freakin Hidalgo? Come on. This is incredible, said Cesare."