The Transformers One Trailer Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing About Optimus Prime

There are few fictional characters more famous for their distinctive voices than Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots. Since the original "Transformers" cartoon in the 1980s, Optimus has been voiced by Peter Cullen, but the franchise's next big-screen outing is changing that, and some fans are understandably having a hard time adjusting.

Cullen has become a legend in his own right in the decades since being cast as Optimus Prime. He's played the character across video games, animated series, and the modern-day live-action "Transformers" films. In 2023, Cullen even received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Children's and Family Emmy Awards. Suffice it to say, he's as much a part of the character as a voice actor can be — as much as Kevin Conroy was Batman or Mel Blanc was the Looney Tunes. So when the trailer for "Transformers One" debuted and gave the world its first taste of Chris Hemsworth as a younger Optimus Prime, it naturally sparked some discourse.

"The voice of Optimus is just wrong," X user @Sjoef86 wrote in response to the trailer, and they aren't the only one who apparently would have preferred Cullen. It probably doesn't help that "Transformers One" seems to feature a much less serious version of Optimus than what fans are used to. The whole movie is more of a comedic animated adventure movie, which is honestly fitting given the franchise's origin as a cartoon and toy line. Still, some are having trouble accepting a new version of the beloved Autobot leader.