The Transformers One Trailer Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing About Optimus Prime
There are few fictional characters more famous for their distinctive voices than Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots. Since the original "Transformers" cartoon in the 1980s, Optimus has been voiced by Peter Cullen, but the franchise's next big-screen outing is changing that, and some fans are understandably having a hard time adjusting.
Cullen has become a legend in his own right in the decades since being cast as Optimus Prime. He's played the character across video games, animated series, and the modern-day live-action "Transformers" films. In 2023, Cullen even received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Children's and Family Emmy Awards. Suffice it to say, he's as much a part of the character as a voice actor can be — as much as Kevin Conroy was Batman or Mel Blanc was the Looney Tunes. So when the trailer for "Transformers One" debuted and gave the world its first taste of Chris Hemsworth as a younger Optimus Prime, it naturally sparked some discourse.
"The voice of Optimus is just wrong," X user @Sjoef86 wrote in response to the trailer, and they aren't the only one who apparently would have preferred Cullen. It probably doesn't help that "Transformers One" seems to feature a much less serious version of Optimus than what fans are used to. The whole movie is more of a comedic animated adventure movie, which is honestly fitting given the franchise's origin as a cartoon and toy line. Still, some are having trouble accepting a new version of the beloved Autobot leader.
Chris Hemsworth has big shoes to fill in Transformers One
Though some fans are struggling to adjust to his version of Optimus Prime, Chris Hemsworth is clearly putting a lot of work into the performance, masking his regular speaking voice and even bringing in some light tones of Peter Cullen's low register throughout the "Transformers One" trailer. But that's the thing about taking over a role that one person has become so famous for — the shoes are never going to be easy to fill.
"This looks fine, but man is it weird not hearing Peter Cullen voice Optimus Prime," X user @ParryManilow wrote in response to the trailer. This has been the more resounding sentiment — not that Hemsworth is doing a bad job, but just that it's hard to hear anyone other than Cullen doing the voice at this point. It's worth noting, of course, that several other voice actors have tackled the role in different projects over the years. Garry Chalk voiced Optimus in the early 2000s "Transformers" cartoons, and Alan Tudyk played the Autobot leader in "Transformers: EarthSpark," just to name two examples.
While the resounding response to the "Transformers One" trailer from longtime fans has been trepidation, many are already praising Hemsworth for putting in the work. "It'll take a little time to adjust to not hearing Peter Cullen's as Optimus," X user @thewealthdad wrote in a post. "But this looks like a pretty solid family watch." User @ResonantJustice echoed the positivity, writing, "He actually sounds pretty good for a young Prime."
Hemsworth's Optimus Prime is very different, but that's not necessarily a bad thing
As hard as it can be to accept a new actor in an iconic role, it makes sense for Optimus to be recast in "Transformers One." This is meant to be an origin story for both him and Megatron, who go by the names Orion Pax and D-16 at the beginning of the film. Both are young, and the tone of the movie is light and goofy, at least in the sections shown in the trailer. Peter Cullen is 82 years old, and while he'll never be matched as Prime, he wouldn't really be right at this point for this particular version of the character.
There's nothing wrong with trying a new spin on someone like Optimus Prime, but change is always going to be tricky. For the rest of time, Cullen will remain Optimus, and his legacy is apparent in Hemsworth's own performance, which seems to balance (or at least attempt to) a young, new character and Cullen's own gravelly gravitas. Fans will be able to judge the full result for themselves when "Transformers One" premieres in theaters on September 13, 2024.