Transformers One Trailer Debuts Chris Hemsworth's Optimus Prime In Animated Origin Story

The "Transformers" film franchise has featured a great many giant robot battles, but the last two movies in the series, 2018's "Bumblebee" and 2023's "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," took things to a new level. The former ushered in a calmer vibe and an aesthetic that's surprisingly faithful to the original "Transformers" robot designs. Meanwhile, the latter introduced important "Transformers: Beast Wars" factions — the Maximals and the Terrorcons — as well as the giant planet eater Unicron (Colman Domingo). Perhaps most importantly, both movies' events take place before the first Michael Bay "Transformers" movie.

"Transformers One" continues this prequel trend by taking things even further back in time — to the days when the main players were still living on their native Cybertron. It also introduces a brand new voice cast that features Chris Hemsworth as young Optimus Prime and Brian Tyree Henry as the future Decepticon leader Megatron. All of this suggests a movie that shows how the Autobots and the Decepticons started their long-time animosity ... and the new trailer for "Transformers One" offers a sample of this origin story.