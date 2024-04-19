Marvel Rumor: Sydney Sweeney May Have Joined The MCU (But Not How You Think)

Sydney Sweeney might've thrown shade at Marvel's "Madame Web" on "Saturday Night Live," but that doesn't necessarily mean she's done with comic book movies, if rumors are to be believed.

According to regular Hollywood news scooper @MyTimeToShineHello on X (formerly Twitter), Sweeney is in talks to venture back into the superhero genre, but not by reprising her first Marvel role. This time, she would be joining a corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that's had a more substantial success rate than the one famous for making "Morbin' Time" a meme and a "Madame Web" trailer, which Twitter couldn't stop mocking.

According to the report, Sweeney has been in talks with Marvel Studios' top dog, Kevin Feige, about joining the MCU in a role that has yet to be confirmed. Whatever the project is will hopefully be a level-up from "Madame Web," which bombed at the box office and had the actor barely able to flesh out her nascent superhero role of Julia Carpenter, aka Spider-Woman, who was only in costume during the film's premonition sequences. So, what possible place could she fill in the ongoing world of thunder gods, fallen Avengers, and space-protecting heroes? One obvious possibility is a street-level hero/villain who could easily cross paths with one of Sweeney's "Euphoria" co-stars in the best way.