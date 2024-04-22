The 'Worst' Bluey Episode According To Some Fans (And Why It's So Controversial)

"Bluey" may be a series aimed at children, but between the wholesome life lessons and jokes that only adults get, it's fair to say it has something to offer older viewers as well. Since its 2018 introduction, it has taken the world by storm, entertaining and educating viewers of all ages. As a result, the Internet has become a hotbed for "Bluey" discourse, with fans sharing their favorite characters, Easter eggs, fun facts, and more. Naturally, over time, one episode has earned the mantle of the worst the series has to offer, according to numerous fans.

Over on Reddit, u/Colonel-Clayton asked "Bluey" fans to share their picks for the program's worst episode. Though a few came up in conversation, the standout was Season 3's "Tina." Bluey and Bingo boss their parents around using their giant imaginary friend, Tina, as retaliation for being constantly told they should listen to their parents simply because they're older and bigger. "It's great to pretend with the kids but boundaries are important and I wish the parents pushed back a little more," commented of the episode u/Hailz_ in a different thread, expressing irritation over Bandit (David McCormack) and Chilli's (Melanie Zanetti) willingness to go along with their kids' "game." Others echoed this sentiment, claiming that the parents handle the overall situation poorly and allow the kids to get away with too much.

As it turns out, the controversy surrounding "Tina" isn't limited to Reddit.