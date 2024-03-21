Jim Parsons' Young Sheldon Return Was Different From The Big Bang Theory In One Major Way

This just in: Jim Parsons has filmed his part of the "Young Sheldon" finale.

As fans know, the series is ending after Season 7, and CBS is pulling out all the stops to give it the send-off it deserves. This includes having "The Big Bang Theory" stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reunite on screen as the adult Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler. Although Parsons regularly provides voiceover commentary for the show (which has occasionally featured Bialik), the finale will be the first and only time they've physically appeared on the prequel together. He confirmed they had finished filming their scenes, telling Entertainment Tonight, "It was beautiful. It was even more beautiful than I expected it to be. One of the reasons I was excited to do it is because what they wrote is so sweet and I think they worked Mayim and I into that show so beautifully. I hope everyone agrees."

However, Parsons revealed that there was a major variance between the two shows that made filming "Young Sheldon" feel totally different from its predecessor. "For us the way that they tape — because they're a single-camera show and we're multi-camera — the whole look of the show was a really special experience," he said. As a single-camera show, "Young Sheldon" is not filmed in front of a live studio audience like "TBBT" was, which marks a huge change from the kind of format Parsons and Bialik are used to. But thankfully, this didn't deter him from returning to his fan-favorite role, even if there were some challenges.