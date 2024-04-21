Nicolas Cage Appears In This Viral Image Of Two Girls With Pizza (If You Do It Right)

Artificial intelligence is quickly altering the world around us. Big changes are coming to movies and TV because of AI, and plenty of people are already having fun creating wild imagery with it (like asking AI to reimagine "Toy Story" with real people). One trend is using it to develop optical illusions, and one such example that's caught on in a big way is a photo of two women holding pizza that looks like Nicolas Cage (if you squint pretty hard).

While it can often be difficult to pinpoint the origins of such images, it seems that this one was first posted on LinkedIn by David Martínez Trigo on April 11 and subsequently entered meme status on platforms like Facebook and TikTok over the next few days. Some people see other figures within the illusion, including Jared Leto, Jim Morrison, Keanu Reeves, and Jesus Christ.

No matter who you see, though, the actual content of the photo exemplifies one of the many things AI does wrong when generating images, namely having an excessive number of arms and hands. In another example, inspired by Martínez Trigo's LinkedIn post, Redditor u/LucidCid, uploaded a conversation with ChatGPT asking it to create a similar illusion, and it merely put Nicolas Cage's head in the center of a photo among some trees, clear as day.