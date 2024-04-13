AI Reimagines Toy Story With Real People And It's Weird (But Kinda Perfect)

Artificial intelligence has the perfect idea for what "Toy Story" could look like with real people. In 1995, Pixar changed the animation game when they debuted "Toy Story," the first fully realized CG production. The picture went on to redefine animated storytelling and became one of the most popular media franchises of all time. By now, we know there are certain things that happen in every "Toy Story" movie, which is why Pixar should switch up its presentation style. To make things unpredictable, Pixar should take the series in an unprecedented direction ... like live-action.

Taking to TikTok, artist AI Viking has created a concept imagining what everyone's favorite toys would look like if they existed in the real world.

In the fan-made video, the artist breathes life into the franchise's iconic characters, turning them into real people. Yes, actual people, not life-sized versions of toys. The always-coughing penguin Wheezy (voiced by Joe Ranft) is turned into a middle-aged, bald man in a tux, which makes perfect sense. Hamm (voiced by John Ratzenberger), the snarky piggy bank, is seen as another middle-aged man.

While there are questionable things we ignore in the "Toy Story" franchise, it's impossible to ignore the creativity behind this concept video. The artist does an exceptional job of capturing the vibe and aesthetic of each toy and transporting it to the real world. Perhaps the best example of this is the creative's rendition of Forky (voiced by Tony Hale), who is depicted as a loud, excitable teenager.