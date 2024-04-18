MCU Rumor: Sam Raimi Met With Marvel About Spider-Man 4 - But Not The One You Think

At the time of publication, there's barely enough official intel regarding "Spider-Man 4" to fill a Web-Shooter. Plot details have been thrown around like criminals who picked the wrong neighborhood to burgle while key parties have kept quiet about what's being planned. Now, World of Reel's Jordan Ruimy has sent vibrations up the webbing with a rumor that original "Spider-Man" helmer Sam Raimi has been offered the chance to handle the fourth installment. This could mark a big development for the franchise after the reports that Marvel and Sony are rumored to be fighting over Tom Holland's "Spider-Man 4," with the former wanting to take its time with the project and the latter hoping to release it as early as 2025.

According to Ruimy, Raimi hasn't received an official offer just yet but is among the list of potentials being considered for the gig, which supposedly also includes John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who directed both "Game Night" and "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" as well as co-wrote "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and Jon Favreau, who not only kicked the Marvel Cinematic Universe off by directing "Iron Man" but has also stuck by Peter through his solo adventures as Happy Hogan, Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) right-hand man. These options all have interesting potential, but Raimi in particular would make for a great directing choice because of his 15-year-long unfinished business with the character.