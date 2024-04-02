Spider-Man 4's Cancellation Killed Sam Raimi's Plans For A Huge Marvel Villain

Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 4" will go down in history as a fascinating case of what could have been. While some of the stories surrounding the movie can be chalked up to rumor and speculation, other details about the creative plans for the unrealized blockbuster have been confirmed. For example, actor Dylan Baker shared that he was supposed to play the Lizard in the fourth installment, only to be left heartbroken when the project fell apart.

"It was just letting the Lizard come out and see the world, and it just killed me," Baker told ComicBook. "I would have loved to have done that. Luckily, Rhys Ifans was fantastic, and I got to go, 'Very well done,' while wishing I could have done it," referencing Ifans' portrayal of the villain in "The Amazing Spider-Man" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

For those familiar with Spider-Man comic book lore, Lizard's entry into the fray probably seemed inevitable. After all, Baker was cast as Dr. Curt Connors in "Spider-Man 2" and "Spider-Man 3," setting the stage for the character's transformation into his villainous alter ego in a later installment. That said, will he get to play the character again at a later date?