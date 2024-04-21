AI Shows What Liam Hemsworth Could Look Like As The Witcher & It's Perfect
Excitement is spreading across the Continent over a new version of "The Witcher," with Liam Hemsworth getting jacked to play Geralt after Henry Cavill. It's an understandable tactic to take as he preps to carry on from where the former White Wolf left off after Season 3. Following the announcement that he'd be taking the lead in the hit Netflix series, a kickback swiftly followed with fans making their voices heard by going as far to make a petition to keep Henry Cavill on as Geralt. Thankfully, though, courtesy of some nifty AI trickery by YouTuber stryder HD, we might have the best glimpse so far of what Hemsworth could look like, and the results are pretty great.
Donning those signature silver locks and a shiny set of armor to match, Hemsworth appearing as the gruff-looking good guy seems far more plausible than it was before. Dropped in between some lush countryside and steep mountainsides, certain shots of this what-could-be look at Hemsworth's take on the role might incite interest for some. In fact, if you squint just a little, the Luke Hemsworth we see here is carrying the same grizzled, chiseled presence as his older brother Chris Hemsworth carries with his iconic Marvel alter-ego, Thor. One beloved hero at a time, though. And for this one, his soon-to-be co-stars, thankfully, will have his back when Season 4 finally comes around.
Anya Chalotra believes Liam Hemsworth will be a brilliant Witcher
In a June 2023 interview with Variety about the show's star stepping down, Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer, spoke about the legacy that she and her co-star built together with the show and her expectations of what lay ahead without him involved: "Henry is moving on from this, and that's really exciting. We've had a wonderful five years with him, and I'm excited for new energy to come in as well." That new energy from Hemsworth is something Chalotra is keen to see put to the test on the next season of Netflix's beloved show. "Liam will be brilliant, I'm sure," Chalotra continued. "... I have spoken to him but I haven't met him. So yeah, I'm excited for that."
When we will actually get to toss a fresh set of coins to a new Witcher is unconfirmed. "The Witcher" Season 4 release date was delayed in 2023, seemingly due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. With that hiccup for the new hero, we might not see the new version of Geralt until 2025, giving Hemsworth plenty of time to get his growl down just right.