AI Shows What Liam Hemsworth Could Look Like As The Witcher & It's Perfect

Excitement is spreading across the Continent over a new version of "The Witcher," with Liam Hemsworth getting jacked to play Geralt after Henry Cavill. It's an understandable tactic to take as he preps to carry on from where the former White Wolf left off after Season 3. Following the announcement that he'd be taking the lead in the hit Netflix series, a kickback swiftly followed with fans making their voices heard by going as far to make a petition to keep Henry Cavill on as Geralt. Thankfully, though, courtesy of some nifty AI trickery by YouTuber stryder HD, we might have the best glimpse so far of what Hemsworth could look like, and the results are pretty great.

Donning those signature silver locks and a shiny set of armor to match, Hemsworth appearing as the gruff-looking good guy seems far more plausible than it was before. Dropped in between some lush countryside and steep mountainsides, certain shots of this what-could-be look at Hemsworth's take on the role might incite interest for some. In fact, if you squint just a little, the Luke Hemsworth we see here is carrying the same grizzled, chiseled presence as his older brother Chris Hemsworth carries with his iconic Marvel alter-ego, Thor. One beloved hero at a time, though. And for this one, his soon-to-be co-stars, thankfully, will have his back when Season 4 finally comes around.