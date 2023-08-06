The Witcher Season 4's Release Date Delayed - Here's Why

As if the Netflix series needed any more hurdles, production on "The Witcher" Season 4 has been rescheduled. This report comes from Redanian Intelligence, a high fantasy news media site that draws its name from the same source material as Netflix's ill-fated franchise. Filming was set to begin in September 2023 and end in May 2024 but now filming won't even begin until next year. No specific dates have been provided at this time.

While it's possible that the delay is tied to the recasting of "The Witcher's" lead from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth, a controversy that continues to elicit strong reactions from the fan base to this day, Redanian Intelligence seems to find it more likely that the drastic scheduling shift is connected to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. To this point, shows like "The Witcher" and "House of the Dragon" avoided shutdowns due to their affiliations with a different talent union, Equity. Now, however, it's possible that even the European actor's union is feeling the ramifications that began stateside.

Should Netflix begin production on "The Witcher" in early 2023, then it's possible that Season 4 will receive an early 2025 release date, but until further information is revealed, everything beyond this point is simply conjecture.