Marvel Rumor: Deadpool 3 Introduces A Secret Wars Concept That Changes Everything

Based on what little is known about the film's story so far, the third "Deadpool" feature, titled "Deadpool and Wolverine," appears to be a game-changer in more ways than one. The movie marks the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Ryan Reynolds' take on Wade Wilson, as well as that of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who will be involved in a high-stakes storyline along with the Merc with a Mouth. This plot is said to feature an intriguing concept central to Marvel Comics' 2015-2016 "Secret Wars" event at the forefront.

According to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman over on Patreon, "Deadpool and Wolverine" places a heavy emphasis on specific beings within their respective timelines. He claimed that it would introduce the idea of key people being essential to the existence of their timeline. Without them present within it, their timeline ceases to exist. This is similar to the role played by Molecule Man – a villain Marvel hasn't taken proper advantage of – in the aforementioned "Secret Wars" story by Jonathan Hickman. If the cosmic entities known as the Beyonders elected to detonate a universe's Molecule Man, that universe would be annihilated.

If this idea does make it to the MCU, one has to wonder if and how it relates to another similar one that has already become ingrained in the franchise throughout the Multiverse Saga.