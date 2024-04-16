Shemar Moore's Reaction To The S.W.A.T. Season 8 Renewal Is Perfect

"S.W.A.T." has become the little drama that could at CBS — twice canceled and twice revived by the network, it's set to come back for Season 8 even though Season 7 was originally slated to be its last. And the show's biggest fan and loudest cheerleader is Hondo himself, Shemar Moore.

Since Moore led the charge to get "S.W.A.T." renewed both times, it's not surprising that his gleeful reaction to the drama's renewal has been triumphant in tone. "We did it again," Moore posted on his Instagram on April 11, attaching a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's article about the show's renewal and a flexing arm, punching fist, and explosion emoji.

He later shared his Season 7 wrap speech with the show's cast and crew, captured via an Instagram video also posted on April 11, where he announced that the series would be going for one more batch of 22 episodes. "SWAT FAM!!!!!! The dream continues all because of YOU the FANS!!!! We love y'all and wouldn't be here without your continued love and support!!! Thank you to @cbstv and @sptv for believing in us !! Season 8 here we come!!! FILL THE GAPS .... Let me hear say the rest Fam!!!" Moore's caption reads. During his speech, he praised the crew, recalling that he instructed them to work as if another season was ahead of them as they put Season 7 together. "We should be proud of ourselves because we gave them something to think about. And here we are. It ain't over, we ain't over, S.W.A.T. is gonna have Season 8."