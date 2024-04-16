Shemar Moore's Reaction To The S.W.A.T. Season 8 Renewal Is Perfect
"S.W.A.T." has become the little drama that could at CBS — twice canceled and twice revived by the network, it's set to come back for Season 8 even though Season 7 was originally slated to be its last. And the show's biggest fan and loudest cheerleader is Hondo himself, Shemar Moore.
Since Moore led the charge to get "S.W.A.T." renewed both times, it's not surprising that his gleeful reaction to the drama's renewal has been triumphant in tone. "We did it again," Moore posted on his Instagram on April 11, attaching a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's article about the show's renewal and a flexing arm, punching fist, and explosion emoji.
He later shared his Season 7 wrap speech with the show's cast and crew, captured via an Instagram video also posted on April 11, where he announced that the series would be going for one more batch of 22 episodes. "SWAT FAM!!!!!! The dream continues all because of YOU the FANS!!!! We love y'all and wouldn't be here without your continued love and support!!! Thank you to @cbstv and @sptv for believing in us !! Season 8 here we come!!! FILL THE GAPS .... Let me hear say the rest Fam!!!" Moore's caption reads. During his speech, he praised the crew, recalling that he instructed them to work as if another season was ahead of them as they put Season 7 together. "We should be proud of ourselves because we gave them something to think about. And here we are. It ain't over, we ain't over, S.W.A.T. is gonna have Season 8."
No one's a bigger fan of S.W.A.T. then Shemar Moore
During his wrap speech, Shemar Moore describes "S.W.A.T." as his dream job, and the way he's fought with tenacity for that role to continue definitely indicates that he enjoys his time on the program. Moore was on the frontlines of the show's renewal campaign when the drama was first canceled ahead of Season 7, and as "the last season" began to wind down, he encouraged the audience to stay firm and have faith it would live to see another round of 20-Squad's adventures. He may have even predicted that miraculous Season 8 renewal of "S.W.A.T."
When it comes to series leads, Moore definitely has to count as one of prime time's most devoted. And that seems to be because being Hondo has been a lot of fun for him. "Playing tough guy, Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson, I'm a little kid in the candy store," Moore told Yahoo Canada ahead of the release of Season 7. "It's like being a superhero without wearing tights, and I'm glad I don't have to wear tights." He also praises the entire crew for helping the series.
It looks like fans of the show will get to keep on watching "S.W.A.T." online for the time being. Is Season 9 around the bend? Keep your eyes peeled to find out.