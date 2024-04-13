Shemar Moore May Have Predicted S.W.A.T.'s Surprise Season 8's Renewal

No one has been a more prominent advocate for "S.W.A.T." than its lead star, former "Criminal Minds" co-headliner Shemar Moore. He's been very vocal about the behind-the-scenes machinations that have often left the show's future up in the air ... or its days seemingly numbered. With the series getting un-canceled yet again and renewed for an 8th season, just as fans were anticipating its series finale, it appears some of Moore's remarks about the future of "S.W.A.T." have proven prophetic.

"I'm an optimistic person that maybe it's the final season, maybe it's not. That's just me talking because this game is all about numbers. It's money, budget, and numbers," Moore told TV Insider in February. He mentioned that "S.W.A.T." is a hit on Netflix, where it has hit the streamer's top 10, and added that the show's appearances on its charts have been fairly regular and frequent. "I think if the numbers are good, I mean maybe the powers to be at Sony, at CBS, the people that make the decisions, maybe they have something to rethink," he suggested.

Indeed, the numbers have been quite solid for "S.W.A.T.," as the series enjoyed an 11% increase in viewership over the first five weeks of Season 7. And since "S.W.A.T." won't be ending after seven seasons after all, the actor was quick to take to Instagram and celebrate the good news. "We did it again," he wrote, sharing a screenshot of a Hollywood Reporter article confirming the renewal. This was on-brand for Moore, who's often shared social media posts supporting the series, its cast, and its crew.