Shemar Moore May Have Predicted S.W.A.T.'s Surprise Season 8's Renewal
No one has been a more prominent advocate for "S.W.A.T." than its lead star, former "Criminal Minds" co-headliner Shemar Moore. He's been very vocal about the behind-the-scenes machinations that have often left the show's future up in the air ... or its days seemingly numbered. With the series getting un-canceled yet again and renewed for an 8th season, just as fans were anticipating its series finale, it appears some of Moore's remarks about the future of "S.W.A.T." have proven prophetic.
"I'm an optimistic person that maybe it's the final season, maybe it's not. That's just me talking because this game is all about numbers. It's money, budget, and numbers," Moore told TV Insider in February. He mentioned that "S.W.A.T." is a hit on Netflix, where it has hit the streamer's top 10, and added that the show's appearances on its charts have been fairly regular and frequent. "I think if the numbers are good, I mean maybe the powers to be at Sony, at CBS, the people that make the decisions, maybe they have something to rethink," he suggested.
Indeed, the numbers have been quite solid for "S.W.A.T.," as the series enjoyed an 11% increase in viewership over the first five weeks of Season 7. And since "S.W.A.T." won't be ending after seven seasons after all, the actor was quick to take to Instagram and celebrate the good news. "We did it again," he wrote, sharing a screenshot of a Hollywood Reporter article confirming the renewal. This was on-brand for Moore, who's often shared social media posts supporting the series, its cast, and its crew.
Shemar Moore has long advocated for S.W.A.T.
When "S.W.A.T." was canceled after six seasons due to franchising-related costs in May 2023, the actor took to social media to express his disappointment with the situation. Reports at the time suggested that Sony, which co-produces the series with CBS, wanted to drop the ax on "S.W.A.T." because it was losing money after the network secured lower licensing fees for the show's more recent seasons.
"I will be fine, but I'm upset because I busted my whole entire a** to prove that I could do this, and I did prove that I could do this," Moore said in an Instagram video. "So I'm asking my homies, my fans and my baby girls, and the rest of the world who follow me or follow the show, follow the cast, my brothers and my sisters, make some f***ing noise, and let them know that canceling 'S.W.A.T.' is a f**ing mistake." While Moore noted that he understood that it was all a business decision for CBS, which was allegedly looking to save money on a series that it does not own, he appeared bewildered and upset over the announcement.
Moore's comments registered with the fanbase, as "S.W.A.T." stayed on for what was expected to be its 7th and last season, which was released on February 16, 2024. And with at least one more season forthcoming, we can expect the actor to remain as outspoken as ever about anything and everything related to his show.