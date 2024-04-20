Why Reacher Star Alan Ritchson 'Yawns' At Certain Marvel Movies
Add Alan Ritchson's name to the list of actors and filmmakers who aren't the biggest fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The "Reacher" star told GQ that he wants to resist the allure of the popular superhero franchise and focus on projects that bring more variety to the entertainment landscape. Furthermore, the actor doesn't find movies of this ilk particularly exciting.
"Like everybody else, I sit back and yawn at Marvel movies regurgitating comic book stories that we've seen a thousand times because they're the only way studios feel like they can make money," he said. "I want to be a solution; I want to do something about it. So, I'm using every bit of leverage that I have to create new, compelling stories. That's my mission."
Ritchson isn't the only person who wants to see different types of movies on the big screen. Martin Scorsese had harsh words for Marvel when he compared its films to theme park rides. Meanwhile, Roland Emmerich lambasted Marvel, DC, and Star Wars for "ruining" the movie business. Despite being bored of Marvel capers, Ritchson hasn't ruled out playing a superhero.
Alan Ritchson is a Batman fan
While he has no desire to join the MCU, Alan Ritchson is keen to play DC's Batman. The actor said he prefers Bruce Wayne's mysterious alter ego over other superheroes because he's intelligent and more grounded. The Dark Knight is an exemplary detective who relies on his brain and fancy gadgets to protect the citizens of Gotham City, making him somewhat different from the caped crusaders who use superpowers to get by.
Ritchson wasn't always opposed to joining Spider-Man, Hulk, and co. in the MCU. The "Reacher" star lost out on a major Marvel role after squandering his addition, though he admitted that he didn't take the opportunity seriously back then. This also happened before Ritchson was a household name with some sway in Hollywood. Now that he's a big deal thanks to "Reacher," the actor doesn't have to bother chasing roles that don't tickle his fancy.
If you enjoyed this article, check out the untold truth of Alan Ritchson.