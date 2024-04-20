Why Reacher Star Alan Ritchson 'Yawns' At Certain Marvel Movies

Add Alan Ritchson's name to the list of actors and filmmakers who aren't the biggest fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The "Reacher" star told GQ that he wants to resist the allure of the popular superhero franchise and focus on projects that bring more variety to the entertainment landscape. Furthermore, the actor doesn't find movies of this ilk particularly exciting.

"Like everybody else, I sit back and yawn at Marvel movies regurgitating comic book stories that we've seen a thousand times because they're the only way studios feel like they can make money," he said. "I want to be a solution; I want to do something about it. So, I'm using every bit of leverage that I have to create new, compelling stories. That's my mission."

Ritchson isn't the only person who wants to see different types of movies on the big screen. Martin Scorsese had harsh words for Marvel when he compared its films to theme park rides. Meanwhile, Roland Emmerich lambasted Marvel, DC, and Star Wars for "ruining" the movie business. Despite being bored of Marvel capers, Ritchson hasn't ruled out playing a superhero.