Bluey Season 3 Episode 35: How The Sad Space Episode Explained Adult Trauma To Kids

For years, "Bluey" has been a fixture in families' homes, performing exceptionally well on Disney+. With colorful animation and simple plots featuring funny dogs, it's easy to see why kids have taken to the show, and parents are more than happy to sit down with them. And like many other great kids' cartoons, "Bluey" has been known to tackle difficult subjects that are nonetheless important for kids to be exposed to so that they can open up powerful conversations. And "Space" is one of the most impactful in recent memory.

"Bluey" Season 3, Episode 35 sees MacKenzie, Jack, and Rusty playing Space Explorers together. However, MacKenzie keeps disappearing, wanting to be by himself. Eventually, he walks into a "black hole" and visits a scene from when he was a puppy where he momentarily lost track of his mom by a playground. It's an emotional scene, as it demonstrates a traumatic memory and how that still impacts MacKenzie all that time later.

There's a lot to take in from the episode, especially seeing how the episode doesn't explicitly address what's happening. But that ambiguity is intentional, so viewers can draw their own themes from what transpires. Like other great TV series, it can foster conversation between parents and their kids, helping them understand complex concepts at a young age.