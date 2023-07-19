How Many Episodes Are In Bluey Season 3 & Which Ones Will Make You Emotional?
Contains spoilers for "Bluey" Season 3
Whether you're a parent, a child with an active imagination, or simply an adult who's found themselves fascinated by the world of the Heeler family, the return of "Bluey" to Disney+ is cause for celebration. Fans have waited a full year for new episodes, after all, and Disney+ now has 10 new segments up for viewing. Those mini-episodes are comprised of the entirety of the second quarter of the show's third season.
Season 3 of "Bluey" has been carved into three hunks thus far, and the Australian Broadcasts Company gets to air and stream those segments first. To wit, the first 11 episodes of Season 3 aired there in 2021; the second in 2022; and the third began airing in June 2023. Disney+ has gotten those episodes at a staggered rate to stream them outside of Australia. Altogether, the season currently has 47 episodes overall, and 37 of those episodes are currently up on Disney+. Each mini-season has been comprised of eleven to ten segments apiece. But since Season 1 and Season 2 of the program have clocked in with 52 and 51 episodes respectively in their entirety, it's possible that there might be some "Bluey" holiday specials on the horizon once Season 3, Part C hits the streamer. There's no word as to when they will get there at press time.
With Part B of Season 3 now streaming on Disney+, those who love "Bluey" know they're in for life lessons, a long journey into the imagination, and family-centered antics that feel drawn. But which episodes will tug the hardest on your heartstrings?
Season 3 of Bluey explores trauma, sibling relationships, and infertility
"Bluey" has long mastered the art of moving its grown-up and child audiences alike. Whether it's a flashback episode where Chili (Melanie Zanetti) copes with her feelings of inferiority when Bluey (Uncredited) doesn't hit her infanthood milestones in a timely manner, or Bluey making a friend who turns out to be with her through thick and thin, the show's writers definitely they know how to make the whole family tear up in a good way.
During Season 3, a number of episodes are apt to make adults and kids emotional. "Onesies" finally sees Chili's sister, Brandy (Rose Byrne), visit the family. Symbolically, she gives Bluey and Bingo two onesies — Bluey's cheetah onesie is too tight, and Bingo's is too loose. An outfit swap causes comparisons between the past and the present Eventually, Chili is called upon to explain why Brandy hasn't visited the family in a long time, and it's strongly implied that her sister is infertile. The subject matter is handled with poignancy and sweetness.
Two other episodes also delve deep into the characters' psyches. "Space" sees Jack, Rusty, and Mackenzie playing astronauts together. Mackenzie keeps disappearing, and the rest of the pups soon find out why — playing with the puppies has caused a memory of his mother abandoning him to resurface. It takes a lot of patience and love to bring him back to the present moment. Lastly, "The Decider" tackles the prospect of divorce and custody fights when Lucky must cope with deciding which soccer team to root for in a big game.
Whether you're here for light episodes or heavy ones, Season 3 of "Bluey" will surely have something you'll enjoy.