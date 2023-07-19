How Many Episodes Are In Bluey Season 3 & Which Ones Will Make You Emotional?

Contains spoilers for "Bluey" Season 3

Whether you're a parent, a child with an active imagination, or simply an adult who's found themselves fascinated by the world of the Heeler family, the return of "Bluey" to Disney+ is cause for celebration. Fans have waited a full year for new episodes, after all, and Disney+ now has 10 new segments up for viewing. Those mini-episodes are comprised of the entirety of the second quarter of the show's third season.

Season 3 of "Bluey" has been carved into three hunks thus far, and the Australian Broadcasts Company gets to air and stream those segments first. To wit, the first 11 episodes of Season 3 aired there in 2021; the second in 2022; and the third began airing in June 2023. Disney+ has gotten those episodes at a staggered rate to stream them outside of Australia. Altogether, the season currently has 47 episodes overall, and 37 of those episodes are currently up on Disney+. Each mini-season has been comprised of eleven to ten segments apiece. But since Season 1 and Season 2 of the program have clocked in with 52 and 51 episodes respectively in their entirety, it's possible that there might be some "Bluey" holiday specials on the horizon once Season 3, Part C hits the streamer. There's no word as to when they will get there at press time.

With Part B of Season 3 now streaming on Disney+, those who love "Bluey" know they're in for life lessons, a long journey into the imagination, and family-centered antics that feel drawn. But which episodes will tug the hardest on your heartstrings?