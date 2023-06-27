DC Studios Finds Its Clark Kent & Lois Lane In David Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan

Taking on such iconic roles as Superman and Lois Lane comes with some lofty expectations. The previous iteration of the pairing was Henry Cavill and Amy Adams in the films, so it should come as no surprise that a lot of very talented actors were in contention for the parts.

Reports over the weekend indicating James Gunn met with Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney for the last round of Superman auditions. It came down to a trio of actresses for Lois Lane, too, with Phoebe Dynevor and Emma Mackey vying for the role. However, the leading duo seems a sure thing, especially now that Gunn has confirmed the casting news on Twitter. Gunn is notorious for shooting down rumors on social media, but he was ecstatic to announce the casting to the world, writing, "Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)."

One person who's undoubtedly excited at the news is Corenswet. He's been vying for Superman since at least 2019 when he told Entertainment Weekly, "But my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]." Gunn has previously stated how "All-Star Superman" will be an influence on his film, which is certainly a more positive take on the character than some of the more grimdark offerings as of late. "Superman: Legacy" is currently slated for a release date of July 11, 2025 when a new Superman officially takes flight.