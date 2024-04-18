Marvel Officially Confirms The Avengers' Status After Endgame - And It Isn't Good

Ever since "Avengers: Endgame" rocked the world in 2019, the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's output has been a bit of a mixed bag, and there are a lot of questions regarding what the future holds for the franchise. First and foremost, many fans have wondered exactly what's going on with the Avengers as a team at this point. It seems likely that more clarity will arrive on that front once "Captain America: Brave New World" arrives in theaters on February 14, 2024.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, footage from "Captain America 4" that was screened during CinemaCon included a scene in which President Ross (Harrison Ford) informs Cap (Anthony Mackie) that he wants him to rebuild the Avengers. That seems to indicate that post-"Endgame," there's been no official Avengers squad, which would make sense as everyone's been busy doing their own thing. It also explains why there was no "Avengers" movie to cap off Phase 4. Simply put, the team no longer exists at this point in the MCU's timeline — which is bad news for the people who live in that universe.

Of course, the team will have to revive itself one way or another as we barrel toward the targeted release date for "Avengers: Secret Wars." With Sam Wilson tasked with assembling a new team, "Captain America 4" could prove to be one of the most pivotal MCU films going forward.