Deadpool & Wolverine Theory Explains How The Trailer Hid The Movie's True Villain

During the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast, Marvel premiered its first "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer, officially introducing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to the MCU. Based on this preview footage, Wolverine and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) are far from the only characters Disney is now canonizing since acquiring them from Fox. Other Marvel villains teased in the "Deadpool 3" trailer include Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and Pyro (Aaron Stanford), while rumors claim a couple of additional X-Men antagonists are involved too. One Reddit user, however, theorized that none of these characters are the movie's true villain.

According to u/PecanCherry in a post to the general subreddit for fan theories, there's enough evidence in the "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer to suggest that a multiverse variant of Deadpool might be one of the film's main antagonists. Deadpool, notably, shows up in this first trailer both in an environment resembling a forest from "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and sneaking up on Wolverine at some sort of casino. As u/PecanCherry proposed, "A variant of Deadpool is using an enhanced or buggy version of Cable's time-travel device to jump entire timelines. He pops up during the events of Age of Ultron hot on the Avengers' trail with malicious intent ... Later on, this Deadpool variant appears in another timeline to kill Wolverine in the casino."

The Deadpool from the prior two movies, then, could be teaming up with Wolverine to try to stop a variant of himself from wreaking havoc on the Marvel multiverse.