Marvel Fans Are Convinced Deadpool 3 Has A Hulk Fight - Here's Why

Based on the inaugural trailer for "Deadpool 3" — revealed to be called "Deadpool & Wolverine" — Marvel fans are in for something special. Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) has drawn the ire of the Time Variance Authority, which seems to kickstart a multiversal adventure like no other. Now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it appears that the Merc with a Mouth will join forces with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) on a mission that seemingly spans timelines. Thus, one has to imagine they'll encounter some MCU mainstays along the way. Perhaps even the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) will factor into their highly-anticipated big-screen adventure.

As shared by Redditor u/ViggieSmallss, Deadpool is briefly shown in the trailer sitting in a suspiciously familiar bed. It resembles the one Hulk has in his room on Sakaar in "Thor: Ragnarok," complete with massive teeth around the sides. Many MCU fans have begun to wonder if they can look forward to a Hulk appearance in some form, or even a fight, during Wade and Logan's big team-up. This speculation comes after director Shawn Levy seemingly teased Ruffalo's involvement in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, with an eyebrow-raising photo of him with Reynolds.

If Hulk does appear in "Deadpool & Wolverine" — or a variant of the character from elsewhere in the Multiverse — and is in a fighting mood, then fans could be in for a fun nod to his and Wolverine's Marvel Comics history.