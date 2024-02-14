Marvel Fans Are Convinced Deadpool 3 Has A Hulk Fight - Here's Why
Based on the inaugural trailer for "Deadpool 3" — revealed to be called "Deadpool & Wolverine" — Marvel fans are in for something special. Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) has drawn the ire of the Time Variance Authority, which seems to kickstart a multiversal adventure like no other. Now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it appears that the Merc with a Mouth will join forces with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) on a mission that seemingly spans timelines. Thus, one has to imagine they'll encounter some MCU mainstays along the way. Perhaps even the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) will factor into their highly-anticipated big-screen adventure.
As shared by Redditor u/ViggieSmallss, Deadpool is briefly shown in the trailer sitting in a suspiciously familiar bed. It resembles the one Hulk has in his room on Sakaar in "Thor: Ragnarok," complete with massive teeth around the sides. Many MCU fans have begun to wonder if they can look forward to a Hulk appearance in some form, or even a fight, during Wade and Logan's big team-up. This speculation comes after director Shawn Levy seemingly teased Ruffalo's involvement in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, with an eyebrow-raising photo of him with Reynolds.
If Hulk does appear in "Deadpool & Wolverine" — or a variant of the character from elsewhere in the Multiverse — and is in a fighting mood, then fans could be in for a fun nod to his and Wolverine's Marvel Comics history.
A Wolverine-Hulk fight could pay homage to their Marvel Comics history
During their time in the pages of Marvel Comics, Wolverine and Hulk have crossed paths as both allies and enemies. Perhaps their most famous meeting as adversaries takes place in "The Incredible Hulk" #181, where they face off in a hard-hitting battle that's set up in the previous issue. In fact, "The Incredible Hulk" #180 is the first comic appearance of Wolverine, with him making a brief cameo on the final page of the story. Despite being so closely tied together in print, though, the two Marvel staples have never met up in live-action at the movies.
In the event the Hulk features in "Deadpool & Wolverine," it has to be the place where we finally get a silver screen fight between him and Logan. After all, not only do they occupy many a comic book page together, but the film is the latter's MCU debut. Therefore, what better way to welcome him into this universe than in the same way he joined the comic one, by locking up with the Hulk? Of course, it remains a mystery whether fans can expect the Hulk to pop up in the movie, so it's best to temper expectations for the time being.