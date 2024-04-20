These 'Disneyfied' X-Men Will Make You Want A Movie

Superstar artist Mark Brooks brings a Disney twist to Marvel Comics' fan-favorite X-Men in a new "Disneyfied" art series. On X (formerly Twitter), Brooks has been sharing his recreations of the famous mutant team (and its villains) in the distinct cartoon style the House of Mouse has made famous over the years.

Day 12 of my Disneyfied X-men- I promised a bonus weekend villain if I got 20k likes this past week. You folks provided 22k and a lot of you mentioned him so here's the most loathsome of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants Toad! pic.twitter.com/gBfUJpVn7P — The Dread duck Pirate Mark Brooks (@MarkBrooksArt) April 13, 2024

Brooks is best known as a cover artist who specializes in realistic and gorgeously rendered superheroes, such as his recent piece for the new "Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider" series. He also has experience providing interiors for comics such as "Han Solo." In late March, Brooks wrote on X that he wondered what an X-Men film could look like if it were produced by Disney Animation, leading him to design his own version of the mutant team in that style. He added that he spent months creating this version of the X-Men as a warm-up exercise, and it was time well spent. The results are outstanding and make us wish this was actual movie art.

Brooks has posted a number of Disneyfied X-Men, including his takes on Storm, Gambit, and Magik. For his version of Colossus, Brooks reimagines the hero's look as similar to Gaston from "Beauty and the Beast," giving the mutant a pose to truly channel the oft-flexing villain. His take on Kitty Pryde also perfectly captures the '90s Disney aesthetic, with her trusted alien dragon companion Lockheed providing another level of Disney tie-in as he resembles the classic Epcot Center mascot, Figment.