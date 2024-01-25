Marvel Reimagines Disney Characters As X-Men & Avengers - The Results Are Amazing

Mickey Mouse and his closest Disney pals are taking over for some of Marvel's most iconic superteams in brand-new variant covers celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Avengers and X-Men.

In 2022, Marvel Comics celebrated Disney's 100th anniversary with a series of covers seeing some of their most popular cartoon characters, such as Goofy, Donald Duck, and, of course, Mickey Mouse, taking the spot of heroes on classic comic art. Marvel celebrated a significant anniversary in 2023, with the debut issues of "The Avengers" and "The X-Men" by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee debuting six decades prior in 1963. And with that in mind, three new Disney-themed superhero covers are coming as part of the "Disney What If?" initiative.

The newly revealed variants include an homage to Al Milgrom's 1985 cover of "West Coast Avengers" #1. In the Disney version by Alessandro Pastrovicchio, Donald Duck takes the role of Iron Man, Goofy becomes Wonder Man, Mickey Mouse takes up the mantle of Hawkeye, Minney Mouse transforms into Mockingbird, and Daisy Duck becomes the team's version of Tigra. The "Disney What If?" cover asks, "What If... Mickey & Friends were the Avengers from the West Coast?" The art will appear on the front of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #47, out April 10, 2024. It remains to be seen why the cover wasn't used for an Avengers comic instead — which might cause some confusion to those picking up the issue at their local store.