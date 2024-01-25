Marvel Reimagines Disney Characters As X-Men & Avengers - The Results Are Amazing
Mickey Mouse and his closest Disney pals are taking over for some of Marvel's most iconic superteams in brand-new variant covers celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Avengers and X-Men.
In 2022, Marvel Comics celebrated Disney's 100th anniversary with a series of covers seeing some of their most popular cartoon characters, such as Goofy, Donald Duck, and, of course, Mickey Mouse, taking the spot of heroes on classic comic art. Marvel celebrated a significant anniversary in 2023, with the debut issues of "The Avengers" and "The X-Men" by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee debuting six decades prior in 1963. And with that in mind, three new Disney-themed superhero covers are coming as part of the "Disney What If?" initiative.
The newly revealed variants include an homage to Al Milgrom's 1985 cover of "West Coast Avengers" #1. In the Disney version by Alessandro Pastrovicchio, Donald Duck takes the role of Iron Man, Goofy becomes Wonder Man, Mickey Mouse takes up the mantle of Hawkeye, Minney Mouse transforms into Mockingbird, and Daisy Duck becomes the team's version of Tigra. The "Disney What If?" cover asks, "What If... Mickey & Friends were the Avengers from the West Coast?" The art will appear on the front of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #47, out April 10, 2024. It remains to be seen why the cover wasn't used for an Avengers comic instead — which might cause some confusion to those picking up the issue at their local store.
Disney takes over new Marvel covers
The corporate synergy between Marvel Comics and Disney continues with a variant homaging the classic Neal Adams cover "X-Men" #58. In the artwork by Giada Perisonotto, Donald Duck takes over as Havok, while his friends, including Daisy Duck as Iceman, Minnie Mouse as Jean Grey, Goofy as Cyclops, and Mickey Mouse as Angel, are reimagined as other members of the X-Men. The issue asks, "What If... Donald was the duck called Havok?" Check out the cover art set to appear on the front of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #49, which will be released on May 8, 2024.
With Dazzler being in the spotlight amid rumors Taylor Swift will portray the mutant disco queen in the upcoming "Deadpool 3," Marvel Comics is homaging the character's debut appearance.
In "Disney What If?" homage cover to "X-Men" #130 by John Romita Jr., Terry Austin, and John Costanza, Minnie Mouse gets a disco upgrade. She takes the place of Dazzler in the iconic image, with the text asking, "What If... Minnie debuted as The Dazzler?" Meanwhile, Donald Duck shifts into the role of Nightcrawler, Daisy Duck becomes Jean Grey, and Mickey Mouse becomes Cyclops. The trio of Disney heroes are blinded by Minnie's powers, just like in the original artwork. The cover will appear on "The Amazing Spider-Man" #51, arriving in comic book stores on June 5, 2024.
The covers look great, as the comic mashup variants are a fun way to combine the iconic characters in ways that Disney and Marvel fans will surely enjoy.