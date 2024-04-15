What Happened To 'All That' Star Shane Lyons? The Quiet On Set Allegations, Explained
This article contains allegations of child abuse, sexual harassment, and sexual assault.
In the aftermath of "Quiet on Set" — the bombshell docuseries regarding serious allegations of abuse and sexual assault behind the scenes at Nickelodeon — child stars who appeared on shows like "All That" and "The Amanda Show" are speaking openly about the horrific behavior they endured working with men like now-disgraced producer Dan Schneider and known predator Brian Peck. One of those former child stars is Shane Lyons, who now works as a professional chef — he owns a restaurant called Distilled in New York City — and he revealed some harrowing details in the fifth episode of the docuseries.
Regarding Peck, a vocal coach accused of sexually abusing Nickelodeon star Drake Bell, Lyons said that Peck — who also sometimes appeared as an actor on Nickelodeon shows — was extraordinarily charming, which made him all the more dangerous. Lyons revealed this during the fifth episode of the docuseries, which was released after the first four dropped as a follow-up.
"We were enamored with, there's an adult who's also a cast member, who is someone we knew we could kind of run things by, work with, improvise with. It was very helpful in that context," Lyons said of Peck.
Shane Lyons says that Brian Peck was inappropriate with him on set
Perhaps most disturbingly, Shane Lyons said that Brian Peck made some deeply inappropriate comments to him about a very adult concept — "blue balls," specifically. Lyons says that Peck kept asking Lyons if he knew what that meant, and Lyons was young enough that he didn't ... but that Peck followed behind him and continued asking if Lyons understood what was being discussed. Lyons said that he offered up a childlike explanation of what he thought that meant.
"He goes, 'Well, we know what blue balls are, right Shane?' And I said, 'Yeah, like racketballs,'" Lyons shared. "I'm a kid, 13, 14. As I think back now, as an adult, as a 36-year-old, I go, 'Would I ever have a conversation with a 13-year-old boy like he had with me?' No. It makes zero sense... They're kids, why are you talking like that?"
Peck's incredibly untoward line of questioning with Lyons is completely reprehensible, and it must be all the more upsetting for Lyons to learn what happened to his contemporaries like Drake Bell. Ultimately, "Quiet on Set" is full of really despicable truths; Peck harassing Lyons as a child is just one of many.
Dan Schneider's apology didn't really impress Shane Lyons
Shane Lyons has left performing behind these days — after training at the Culinary Institute of America, he competed on Season 4 of "The Next Food Network Star" — but he still has harsh words for his former Nickelodeon bosses, especially Dan Schneider. After the first four episodes of "Quiet on Set" dropped on Max, Schneider released a nearly 20 minute video making excuses for his behavior and offering half-hearted apologies "in case" he offended anyone. To be quite clear, Schneider is accused of creating a toxic work environment for adults and children alike by forcing people into humiliating and dehumanizing situations and forcing said employees to feel as if they could never speak out against him.
In Episode 5 of "Quiet on Set," Lyons addressed Schneider's claim that these toxic conditions persisted due to people above him at the network. "It sounds like the farmer who blames the tractor for the poor harvest," Lyons quipped.
"Quiet on Set" is streaming on Max now.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).