What Happened To 'All That' Star Shane Lyons? The Quiet On Set Allegations, Explained

This article contains allegations of child abuse, sexual harassment, and sexual assault.

In the aftermath of "Quiet on Set" — the bombshell docuseries regarding serious allegations of abuse and sexual assault behind the scenes at Nickelodeon — child stars who appeared on shows like "All That" and "The Amanda Show" are speaking openly about the horrific behavior they endured working with men like now-disgraced producer Dan Schneider and known predator Brian Peck. One of those former child stars is Shane Lyons, who now works as a professional chef — he owns a restaurant called Distilled in New York City — and he revealed some harrowing details in the fifth episode of the docuseries.

Regarding Peck, a vocal coach accused of sexually abusing Nickelodeon star Drake Bell, Lyons said that Peck — who also sometimes appeared as an actor on Nickelodeon shows — was extraordinarily charming, which made him all the more dangerous. Lyons revealed this during the fifth episode of the docuseries, which was released after the first four dropped as a follow-up.

"We were enamored with, there's an adult who's also a cast member, who is someone we knew we could kind of run things by, work with, improvise with. It was very helpful in that context," Lyons said of Peck.