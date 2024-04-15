How Blue's Clues Star Steve Burns Really Feels About Quiet On Set

Kids who loved Nick Jr. — the younger counterpart to Nickelodeon — are definitely familiar with Steve Burns, who hosted "Blue's Clues" from 1996 to 2002 (he was ultimately replaced by "Joe," played by Donovan Patton, when Burns left the show). As the only human in an adorable computer-generated world, Steve checked the mail, had playtime, and just hung out with his loyal dog Blue, always asking the viewer questions along the way to keep them engaged and involved — with each episode centering around, well, Blue's "clues" about what she wants to do with Steve that day.

These days, Burns lives quietly in upstate New York and still occasionally talks about the show that made him famous. In 2022, he told Variety that he struggled with severe depression while making the show. "I didn't know it yet, but I was the happiest depressed person in North America," Burns revealed. "I was struggling with severe clinical depression the whole time I was on that show. It was my job to be utterly and completely full of joy and wonder at all times, and that became impossible."

"I was always able to dig and find something that felt authentic to me that was good enough to be on the show, but after years and years of going to the well without replenishing it, there was a cost," Burns admitted. That same year, Burns appeared in the Paramount+ film "Blue's Big City Adventure" and has done some behind-the-scenes work on the reboot, so happily, it's clear he still feels affection for a show that meant so much to so many people.

