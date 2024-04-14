Disney Thinks Gina Carano's The Mandalorian Firing Was Justified For One Key Reason

In February 2021, the "Star Wars" franchise saw a major shakeup on the cast list of one of its most popular entries. The actor behind one of Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) biggest allies, Cara Dune (Gina Carano), was fired from "The Mandalorian" for controversial comments she made on social media. Her character was promptly written out of the "Mandalorian" narrative, and a spin-off series said to be centered on her, "Rangers of the New Republic," soon disappeared from the release slate as well. Now years removed from Carano's firing, those at Disney still find their decision to cut ties with her justified.

In February, Carano filed a lawsuit against Disney, expressing her belief that her firing was unlawful because her political views were opposed to those of the company. As reported by Variety, Disney lawyers have motioned to have the suit thrown out, arguing that it has "a constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano's speech." They added, "The First Amendment mandates deference to the speaker's own decisions about what speech to associate with, even if others might consider those decisions 'internally inconsistent.'"

With all of this in mind, it stands to reason that Carano won't return to the "Star Wars" universe any time soon. Still, that doesn't mean her character has to disappear forever.