The Mandalorian Theory: Bo-Katan Will Become The Main Character In Season 4
Technically, the current "Star Wars" trend of naming every show after the main character started with "The Mandalorian." Because it's more of a title, however, it feels less like a placeholder that nobody bothered to change than "Obi-Wan Kenobi" or "Ahsoka." The Mandalorians are mythic beings in the "Star Wars" universe, third only to the Jedi and the Sith in their legendary quality. The show's title works because it invokes that rich history, while also centering the actual protagonist, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal).
Here's the thing, though. As "The Mandalorian" creeps ever closer to the end of Season 3, its story has expanded well beyond the singular, eponymous Mandalorian. It's equally about Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), the Children of the Watch, Grogu's Force powers, and, for some inexplicable reason, a bunch of people who used to work for Moff Gideon. Din is still key, but he's far from the sole focus these days. The now-famous silhouette of him and Grogu that's part of the show's title card is beginning to feel downright disingenuous.
But maybe, just maybe, that's by design. Maybe "The Mandalorian" Season 4, which is already planned and written, will shift the spotlight from Din to another Mandalorian. With Pedro Pascal now one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, it could make sense for Disney to divest from his character and invest in another. And with a title that's just vague enough to allow for such a change, the show could make Bo-Katan the new titular Mandalorian and main character going forward.
Din Djarin is getting less and less screen time in his own show
"The Mandalorian" used to be entirely about Din and Grogu. They went on little adventures, fought ice spiders, and bumbled their way through the far corners of the galaxy. But in Season 3, there's way more going on, and Din is beginning to feel more like a supporting character in his own show.
Season 3 Episode 3, "The Convert," only spends its opening and closing scenes with Din. The rest of the episode takes place on Coruscant, exploring the ins and outs of New Republic politics through the eyes of Dr. Penn Pershing (Omid Abtahi). Later, in Episode 5, "The Pirate," we get multiple scenes of New Republic ranger Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) dealing with similar subjects and even journeying to Coruscant himself. Back in 2022, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Empire that the canceled "Rangers of the New Republic" show might get folded into future seasons of "The Mandalorian." That's likely the explanation for these big arcs that barely involve Din at all.
Whether that decision was a good one is up for debate, but the effect is unequivocal: Din and Grogu have now become just one part of "The Mandalorian." As they become less central to the overall plot of the show, they make room for new characters to fill in that space. As the show moves forward, that trend will likely continue.
The scope of the Mandalorian story has grown beyond Din and Grogu
Even the parts of "The Mandalorian" that deal directly with the Mandalorians themselves are less about Din and Grogu now. Sure, Din is still at the center of things. But it's become clear since he rejoined his covert that he doesn't have too much individual influence, even with the Darksaber. The Armorer (Emily Swallow) is still the group's spiritual leader, and the whole covert seems to vote on matters of importance. Plus, after the events of "The Pirate," Bo-Katan is given the important task of reuniting the other Mandalorian clans and factions.
Theoretically, this is something the wielder of the Darksaber would do. And yet, Bo's vision (real or imagined) of the Mythosaur makes her the chosen one instead. Then, in the very next episode, "Guns for Hire," she earns back both the Darksaber and the small Mandalorian army she assembled in Season 2. It seems that her lifelong dream of rebuilding Mandalore may finally become a reality.
That's all great, and really interesting stuff. But it's not exactly a plot line that demands Din be at the center of it. He'll certainly continue to be important as the original main character, but the responsibilities of Mandalorian chieftain have now been shifted back onto other characters. Soon, the show's singular title may cease to make sense altogether, with the saga of Mandalore expanding to include a whole community of exiles. Unless, of course, Bo-Katan becomes the one with her silhouette in the intro.
Bo-Katan is the best part of The Mandalorian right now
"The Mandalorian" has always oscillated between campy "Star Wars" storytelling and more tender emotional moments. But with Bo-Katan's arc in Season 3, it's venturing into a more balanced narrative space. Seeing her so alone and defeated on Kalevala is powerful — the way she slumps on her father's old throne and seems to hate even herself. But then slowly, over the course of the season, she finds new purpose.
The Children of the Watch — a group she once derided as a cult — becomes her salvation. They reconnect her with her culture and heritage. She willingly accepts the practice of keeping her helmet on (until told otherwise), and she genuinely wants to learn the ways of her new comrades. It's the most complete character arc the show has had yet, aside from maybe Greef Karga's rise as High Magistrate. Din and Grogu are fun characters, but neither of them really changes much. Grogu becomes a little bit more of a person, and Din becomes a little bit more of a dad.
Katee Sackhoff has essentially become a main cast member in Season 3, with Bo-Katan getting more screen time than any character aside from Din or Grogu. And as Pascal's star continues to rise, he may not be long for the "Star Wars" universe. Could it be that Lucasfilm is intentionally setting up a replacement in Sackhoff's Bo-Katan?
What Season 4 could look like with Bo-Katan at the helm
The best thing "The Mandalorian" has going for it right now is, well, the Mandalore storyline. And with Bo-Katan now at the center of it, a paradigm shift could be coming. By downgrading Din and Grogu to recurring characters and making Bo the new star, the show could solve a lot of issues at once. It would account for Pascal's increasingly busy schedule, avoid the trickier aspects of aging up Grogu, and put all the emphasis on the storyline viewers are most interested in.
This especially makes sense given Dave Filoni's increased presence in the show's production these days. All of the modern canon surrounding the Mandalorians was built under Filoni on "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," and Bo has always been a big part of it.
What could Season 4 look like with Bo-Katan leading the way? The plot would likely focus on the reconstruction of Mandalore in the wake of the Empire's Great Purge. We could get some flashbacks to Bo's childhood, maybe some glimpses of her sister Satine, and all the juicy internal politics of a society rebuilding itself from fragmented factions. Various rumors point to Disney returning to the sequel era someday and setting new stories after "The Rise of Skywalker." If "The Mandalorian" were to shift focus to the reconstruction of Mandalore under Bo, it could set up a thriving civilization decades later in the timeline as well.
Long story short, it's Bo-Katan's time. Din's tenure as the main character of "The Mandalorian" could be coming to an end.