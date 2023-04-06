The Mandalorian Theory: Bo-Katan Will Become The Main Character In Season 4

Technically, the current "Star Wars" trend of naming every show after the main character started with "The Mandalorian." Because it's more of a title, however, it feels less like a placeholder that nobody bothered to change than "Obi-Wan Kenobi" or "Ahsoka." The Mandalorians are mythic beings in the "Star Wars" universe, third only to the Jedi and the Sith in their legendary quality. The show's title works because it invokes that rich history, while also centering the actual protagonist, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal).

Here's the thing, though. As "The Mandalorian" creeps ever closer to the end of Season 3, its story has expanded well beyond the singular, eponymous Mandalorian. It's equally about Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), the Children of the Watch, Grogu's Force powers, and, for some inexplicable reason, a bunch of people who used to work for Moff Gideon. Din is still key, but he's far from the sole focus these days. The now-famous silhouette of him and Grogu that's part of the show's title card is beginning to feel downright disingenuous.

But maybe, just maybe, that's by design. Maybe "The Mandalorian" Season 4, which is already planned and written, will shift the spotlight from Din to another Mandalorian. With Pedro Pascal now one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, it could make sense for Disney to divest from his character and invest in another. And with a title that's just vague enough to allow for such a change, the show could make Bo-Katan the new titular Mandalorian and main character going forward.