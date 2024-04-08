NCIS: Who Plays Ziva's Half Brother, Ari Haswari?

"NCIS" is one of those shows where just about every character has a dark secret or two, but even so, Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) stands out. This is not just because of her Mossad connections and private personality but also because her half brother, Ari Haswari, is a dangerous terrorist — which puts the siblings on the exact opposite ends on the sliding scale of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) approval.

Haswari is just as good as Ziva is, but decidedly more villainous. He also has enough blood on his hands for Gibbs to consider him his worst enemy. As such, the role requires quite a bit from the actor playing Haswari, but fortunately, Rudolf Martin has what it takes ... and then some.

Martin is a German actor who's known for his villainous roles. He's portrayed Dracula in multiple projects, including an episode of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Haswari isn't his only creepy TV drama villain either, with the actor having played antagonists like Drazen syndicate assassin Jonathan Matievich on "24," serial killer Cameron Klinefield on "CSI," and Jürgen Richter on "S.W.A.T." Fans of "Dexter" may also remember him as Carlos Guerrero, a notable Season 6 villain whose deadly drug kingpin antics put him on a collision course with Sgt. James Doakes (Erik King).