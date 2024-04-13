Shemar Moore Would Return To One TV Series After S.W.A.T. Ends

Shemar Moore revealed what he'd like to do after the CBS procedural "S.W.A.T." — and it might surprise you.

During an interview with First for Women, Moore said he'd like to return to a series that helped launch his career: the daytime soap "The Young and the Restless." He played Malcolm Winters on the long-running series from 1994 to 2002 and has returned several times throughout the years, with his most recent appearance in 2023 (when the show turned 50).

"If 'The Young and the Restless' called me today, I would go," Moore said. "Because you never forget where you came from. It sounds cliche and maybe cheesy, but it's also true." The actor also said he'd happily return to "Criminal Minds," where he played police officer Derek Morgan. As for "S.W.A.T.," he plays Sergeant II Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, the lead role.

"S.W.A.T" has been put through the cancellation ringer lately, and the latest update about the series complicates Shemar's wishes for a potential "The Young and the Restless" return. At the time of this interview, Moore believed that "S.W.A.T." was ending after its 7th season ... which is no longer the case.