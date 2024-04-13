Shemar Moore Would Return To One TV Series After S.W.A.T. Ends
Shemar Moore revealed what he'd like to do after the CBS procedural "S.W.A.T." — and it might surprise you.
During an interview with First for Women, Moore said he'd like to return to a series that helped launch his career: the daytime soap "The Young and the Restless." He played Malcolm Winters on the long-running series from 1994 to 2002 and has returned several times throughout the years, with his most recent appearance in 2023 (when the show turned 50).
"If 'The Young and the Restless' called me today, I would go," Moore said. "Because you never forget where you came from. It sounds cliche and maybe cheesy, but it's also true." The actor also said he'd happily return to "Criminal Minds," where he played police officer Derek Morgan. As for "S.W.A.T.," he plays Sergeant II Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, the lead role.
"S.W.A.T" has been put through the cancellation ringer lately, and the latest update about the series complicates Shemar's wishes for a potential "The Young and the Restless" return. At the time of this interview, Moore believed that "S.W.A.T." was ending after its 7th season ... which is no longer the case.
S.W.A.T. is actually returning to CBS for yet another season
Shemar Moore might think he has time to play Malcolm Winters on "The Young and the Restless" again, but he's officially booked — because "S.W.A.T." is returning for an 8th season. News broke on April 11 that the show will be back despite CBS initially billing May's Season 7 finale as a series finale (per The Hollywood Reporter). This isn't even the first time this has happened to this particular show; it was canceled after Season 6 and then the network reversed course.
"Now ... when I'm unemployed, you might get me on 'Young and the Restless' a little longer," Moore said in the First for Women interview. "But will I go back for a contract? No, probably not. Because if this is indeed the end of 'S.W.A.T.,' I want to continue to grow and evolve. There's a lot in me that people don't know that I'm capable of. I know it's in me, but I got to dig deep to bring it out." This all happened before CBS decided to bring the show back for Season 8, so it makes sense that Moore was looking ahead. Now, it looks like he'll be playing Hondo for a little while longer.
Looking to get into the long-running procedural? Here's where you can watch S.W.A.T. online.