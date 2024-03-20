Alien: Has Anyone Ever Survived A Facehugger?

The first trailer for "Alien: Romulus" bears all the hallmarks of a heartstopping Xenomorph-laden horror show. To wit, several harrowing, almost too gross to watch shots in the trailer show off a facehugger in action. One of the creatures is pulled from the throat of a victim, another of which leaps onto an unsuspecting human with a shriek. It looks like a pretty dire situation, and for most unfortunate souls who find themselves incubating acid-blooded alien creatures, it typically is. But while no one knows how well this set of characters will fare against the Xenomorphs, one character has managed to survive contact with the creature.

The incident happened in Marvel Comics' "Alien" spin-off tales. In "Alien #4"—part of a series published from 2021 to 2022—the central character is Gabriel "Gabe" Cruz, a Weyland-Yutani underling who's sent to a ruined lab on Epsilon Station to retrieve a deadlier, even scarier Xenomorph creature the company genetically engineered into being. Gabe is initially apprehensive; years ago, he survived the removal of a Xenomorph egg from his body before it could gestate into a chest burster and kill him. But when Cruz learns that his son, Danny, was stationed on Epsilon before the aliens took over he immediately agrees to take on the task. Gabe sets about trying to save Danny's life and is put on a collision course with the very same Xenomorph that had been excised from his body so many years before.

Gabe is in extremely rarified company, as facehuggers have taken down some of the best and brightest characters — including one of its most iconic figures.