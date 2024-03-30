The Tragic Side Of Nickelodeon

The following article includes discussions of child abuse and sexual assault.

Throughout the late '90s to the early 2010s, producer and showrunner Dan Schneider was responsible for creating a string of highly successful live-action comedy series for the children's television network Nickelodeon. First establishing himself as a writer and producer on the hit children's sketch comedy series "All That," Schneider created "The Amanda Show" as his first series for the network. From there, he established a tried-and-true formula of handpicking stars from his previous shows to build new series within a loosely shared universe, including "Drake & Josh," "Zoey 101," "iCarly," "Victorious," "Sam & Cat," and later, "Henry Danger" and "Game Shakers."

However, while many who grew up around this time consider these shows an integral part of their childhood, Schneider's Nickelodeon empire has long been shrouded in controversy and allegations. Over the years, the cast and crew of his many shows have spoken out about workplace toxicity, while now-adult viewers have done their own digging into suspicious behind-the-scenes material and circulated concerns online. With the release of ID's mini docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" exposing the long-suspected abuse of cast and crew during the golden age of Nickelodeon, shocking revelations are now coming to light to a much wider audience, igniting crucial conversations regarding workplace safety in the industry.