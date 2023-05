Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Michael J. Fox Had No Idea That He Was Awesome In Back To The Future

Jumping gigawatts! Time-traveling "Back to the Future" frontman Michael J. Fox has revealed that he spent a lot of time after his initial ride in the DeLorean believing that he wasn't very good in it. It's a baffling perspective given that this is a film that not only defined his career but is also considered to be one of the greatest ever made.

While discussing the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" with Empire, the star, having only seen the original sci-fi adventure twice after its release, admitted that he had only recently noticed just how great he was in it, thanks to a chance viewing over the holidays.

"It was Christmas. We were decorating the tree... I went to go get something from the kitchen and I was gone quite a while," he recalled. "Tracy [Pollan, Fox's wife] came and found me and I was watching TV. I said, 'Look, Back To The Future's on TV! You know what, I'm really good in this!' She said, 'Yeah, we know.' 'Well, why didn't you tell me?!'"