Michael J. Fox Had No Idea That He Was Awesome In Back To The Future

Jumping gigawatts! Time-traveling "Back to the Future" frontman Michael J. Fox has revealed that he spent a lot of time after his initial ride in the DeLorean believing that he wasn't very good in it. It's a baffling perspective given that this is a film that not only defined his career but is also considered to be one of the greatest ever made.

While discussing the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" with Empire, the star, having only seen the original sci-fi adventure twice after its release, admitted that he had only recently noticed just how great he was in it, thanks to a chance viewing over the holidays.

"It was Christmas. We were decorating the tree... I went to go get something from the kitchen and I was gone quite a while," he recalled. "Tracy [Pollan, Fox's wife] came and found me and I was watching TV. I said, 'Look, Back To The Future's on TV! You know what, I'm really good in this!' She said, 'Yeah, we know.' 'Well, why didn't you tell me?!'"