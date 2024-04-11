Star Wars Confirms Qi'ra Will Return - But Emilia Clarke Isn't Playing Her

Qi'ra's exploits will continue in a new Star Wars video game, but Emilia Clarke won't be playing the smuggler this time. Publisher Ubisoft is hard at work on "Star Wars: Outlaws," an open-world action game set between the events of "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi." Game Informer confirms that the playable character Kay Vess (Humberly González) will come across Qi'ra. In a statement (via Star Wars News Net), Ubisoft confirmed that Clarke won't be reprising her fan-favorite role.

"Players will encounter Lady Qi'ra on their journey as Kay Vess and the team collaborated closely with Lucasfilm Games to ensure that the voice talent we worked with embodies the energy of Lady Qi'ra. We will share more about the cast at a later date, but we can confirm that she is not voiced by Emilia Clarke," it reads.

It's unclear how prominent a role the Crimson Dawn member will have in "Star Wars: Outlaws," which is set to hit gaming platforms later this summer. Qi'ra debuted in 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story," appearing as Han Solo's (Alden Ehrenreich) lover in the prequel spin-off. While that film floundered at the box office, fans were particularly enthusiastic about Clarke's performance. Many have hoped to see Clarke return as Qi'ra in a standalone Star Wars series but this is arguably the next best thing.