Star Wars: Who Does Emilia Clarke Play In Solo & What Does She Become Later?

As the title suggests, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" puts the spotlight on fan-favorite Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), exploring his youth and answering key questions about his life. In doing so, it introduces "Star Wars" fans to Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke): Han's old romantic flame who grows up with him on Corellia before they're separated during their attempt to escape the planet. She's sold into slavery and eventually ends up in the criminal underworld as a part of the Crimson Dawn syndicate. In time, she becomes a trusted ally of one of its figureheads, Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany).

When Han resurfaces in her life, she turns her back on Vos, but only to save the former. Rather than running off with Han, she instead reports to the real boss of Crimson Dawn, Maul (Ray Park, Sam Witwer), and meets him on Dathomir. He later ends up stranded on the planet Malachor, and with his disappearance, Crimson Dawn seems to crumble. However, Qi'ra assumes control of the syndicate and sets off a massive war between the galaxy's many crime syndicates. Overall, this was merely a step in her plan to kill Darth Sidious and Darth Vader, thus destroying the Empire.

Unfortunately, she fails in her mission, Crimson Dawn collapses, and she has no choice but to go into hiding following the Battle of Endor. From start to finish, Qi'ra's story is full of twists and turns, and even includes the reunion "Star Wars" fans would've undoubtedly liked to see in a hypothetical "Solo: A Star Wars Story 2."