X-Men Star Famke Janssen Confirmed Whether Jean Grey Is In Deadpool 3

Familiar faces from 20th Century Studios' X-Men franchise are returning for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie "Deadpool & Wolverine." However, Famke Janssen, who plays Jean Grey in the original X-trilogy and was rumored to reprise the role, is sharing she won't be among those appearing in the Multiverse film.

The Omega Level mutant is a fan-favorite character in live-action and the comics, but despite her popularity, fans shouldn't expect to see her in "Deadpool & Wolverine." Speaking to ScreenGeek at WonderCon, Janssen quashed rumors she's going to play Grey one more time in the MCU film: "I'm not in ["Deadpool & Wolverine"]. No. Everybody keeps asking," she said. "So, at some point, I was like, 'Wait, am I in 'Deadpool,' and I just don't know it yet?' But, no. I'm not."

While Janssen's Grey may not show up in "Deadpool & Wolverine," her saying as much should be taken with a grain of salt, as several MCU actors, including Tatiana Maslany and Benedict Cumberbatch, have outright denied taking on the roles of the Marvel heroes before they were announced. So, even with the very public confirmation she won't appear in the film, Janssen might just be avoiding spoiling her return and could be telling the truth.