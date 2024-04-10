X-Men '97 Episode 5 Has A Secret 'What If' Cameo That Could Change Everything

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 1, Episode 5 – "Remember It?"

So far, the animated return to the world of mutants has been an incredible one. In addition to "X-Men '97" officially confirming Marvel's coolest mutant (hint: it's not Wolverine), Season 1, Episode 5 – "Remember It?" proved that Disney's not holding back on the kill count. Following the attack on Genosha in the series' latest chapter, the mutants suffered severe losses, with Magneto (Matthew Waterson) and Gambit (A.J. LoCascio) chief among them. It definitely came as a shock to be hit with such a tragedy, but audiences may have already anticipated something terrible was on the horizon given that The Watcher was, well, watching the carnage unfold along with them.

Around the 20-minute mark, right before the Hellfire Gala kicks off, a starlit sky is shown, with a subtle outline of Uatu (Jeffrey Wright) barely visible on the left of the screen. The Watcher, who observes pivotal moments in the billions of realities he has access to, is monitoring the attack on Genosha. It's a cosmic-sized cameo that, in addition to bringing a great touch to the best episode of the show so far, may also solidify "X-Men '97" as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Uatu's presence is the first "X-Men '97" connection to an MCU show or film outside of the sequel series's continuity, and, if rumors are to be believed, may even tee up a mutant appearing in the next season of "What If...?"