X-Men '97 Season 1 Episode Titles Have Reportedly Leaked Online - But What Do They Mean?

2024 is set to be a quiet year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen, but that doesn't mean there aren't some interesting stories waiting to be told on the small one. Following the arrival of "Echo" in January, the next show that many fans have their eye on is "X-Men '97."

Scheduled for release in early 2024, "X-Men '97" will be carrying on from the original series finale, which sees Xavier (Cedric Smith) having to part ways with the X-Men and Magneto (David Hemblen) taking over as a reluctant observer and leader. As creator Beau DeMayo told The Direct, "We're gonna be picking up about several months after Professor X left Earth after being shot by Henry Gyrich and had to return to the Shiar homeworld to be with Lilandra."

In December 2023, more exciting bits of info might have tumbled out of the Danger Room by way of regular comic book movie news nabber @CanWeGetToast, who seemingly got a hold of the titles of the 10 episodes that will make up Season 1. Some names might be a dead giveaway as to the plot of each episode, but they also tell a story of the chain of events heading our way when the Blackbird takes flight again and that killer theme song we still love after almost three decades kicks in.