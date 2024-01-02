X-Men '97 Season 1 Episode Titles Have Reportedly Leaked Online - But What Do They Mean?
2024 is set to be a quiet year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen, but that doesn't mean there aren't some interesting stories waiting to be told on the small one. Following the arrival of "Echo" in January, the next show that many fans have their eye on is "X-Men '97."
Scheduled for release in early 2024, "X-Men '97" will be carrying on from the original series finale, which sees Xavier (Cedric Smith) having to part ways with the X-Men and Magneto (David Hemblen) taking over as a reluctant observer and leader. As creator Beau DeMayo told The Direct, "We're gonna be picking up about several months after Professor X left Earth after being shot by Henry Gyrich and had to return to the Shiar homeworld to be with Lilandra."
In December 2023, more exciting bits of info might have tumbled out of the Danger Room by way of regular comic book movie news nabber @CanWeGetToast, who seemingly got a hold of the titles of the 10 episodes that will make up Season 1. Some names might be a dead giveaway as to the plot of each episode, but they also tell a story of the chain of events heading our way when the Blackbird takes flight again and that killer theme song we still love after almost three decades kicks in.
X-Men '97 could see the return of the Phoenix
According to @CanWeGetToast, the show's premiere episode will be titled "To Me, My X-Men." As Charles' signature callout to his team, this suggests we might not have to wait that long for his return. Which is great, but how will it impact Magneto's relationship with those he's been leading in the professor's absence? Next up is Episode 2's "Mutant Liberation Begins," which could potentially be explained by Beau DeMayo's comment to The Direct that "that assassination attempt has led to this wave of increased sympathy towards mutants and understanding."
Episode 3, "Fire Made Flesh," might focus on the powerful space entity the Phoenix Force, which possesses Jean Grey (Catherine Disher) on the original series. Episode 4's "Motendo" could be a play on Nintendo and the "X-Men" villain Mojo, who forces our heroes to fight on gladiator-style television shows in the original series' Season 2, Episode 11, "Mojovision." Might our heroes be converted to 64-bit and compelled to go another round?
Episode 5's title, "Remember It," could refer to several different characters and story details related to them. Might Wolverine (Cal Dodd) be trying to recall a lost memory, or could Xavier have forgotten something during his time away from Earth? Who can say? What does feel pretty clear, though, is that things might not be ending on a great note for our heroes if the three-part finale is anything to go by.
X-Men '97 might end on a bad note
To anyone who knows their Jubilees from their Juggernauts, the references in the titles of Episodes 6 and 7 seem obvious. Episode 6's "Bright Eyes" suggests this chapter might focus on Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, who has always had issues with his superpowered peepers and might have more here. Meanwhile, Episode 7's "Shine with Strength Reborn" could refer to Emma Frost, who appears on the original series as the White Queen and leader of the Inner Circle Club but unlike her comic book version and the one portrayed by January Jones in "X-Men: First Class," doesn't show the ability to shift into her diamond form. That might change this time, making her an even more formidable adversary.
That leaves the title of Season 1's final three episodes, "Tolerance Is Extinction – Parts 1–3," which doesn't fill us with confidence that things will end on a good note. Although Beau DeMayo said that humanity becomes more understanding at the start of the show, could this title mean it doesn't last? Plenty of threats to the X-Men might tarnish their reputation or that of the mutant world, which might make for a compelling cliff-hanger for Season 1. We'll just have to wait and see how things pan out when "X-Men '97" premieres — and more importantly, how it fits into the bigger picture of the MCU.