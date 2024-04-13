Godzilla X Kong's Box Office Results Mean One Thing For The MonsterVerse Franchise

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" blew everyone away at the box office, and its receipts show that the MonsterVerse won't be wrapping up anytime soon. The fifth film in the franchise debuted with an $80 million haul stateside on Easter weekend. Despite mediocre reviews from critics, the kaiju film continues to find an audience, standing tall with a worldwide gross north of $365 million as of this writing. By the end of its run, Adam Wingard's monster epic could walk away with over $500 million, cementing itself as one of the highest-grossing films in the MonsterVerse.

With stellar fan reception (it has an A- CinemaScore), it's not surprising to hear that Legendary Pictures is eager to continue their moneymaker. "This is certainly an exciting result," Legendary exec Mary Parent told The Hollywood Reporter). "We are in a good position to continue the journey, but let's see how 'Godzilla x Kong' unfolds."

As it stands, "Godzilla x Kong" is in a very comfortable position, boasting minimal competition at the box office right now. During its second weekend, the film suffered a 60% drop but still held the No. 1 spot on the charts. It is performing well internationally and is on track to gross over $100 million in China by the end of the week. With a production budget of $135 million, "Godzilla x Kong" is the least expensive MonsterVerse flick, meaning it will likely emerge as the most profitable entry in the series.