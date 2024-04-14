The S.W.A.T. Moment That Left Kenny Johnson's Mother Furious

When Dominique Luca (Kenny Johnson) left "S.W.A.T.", it was a tearjerker for the actor who played him and the audience watching at home. Although Johnson had a reduced role throughout Season 7, the drama gave the character a moving exit fit for a king, as Luca happily retired after surviving a shooting. But some viewers weren't quite as pleased with how Johnson's time on the drama went — as a matter of fact, one moment riled up a person very close to the actor himself.

Speaking with TV Insider, the actor revealed that his mom got upset with him over a scene in which Kelly Stewart — the character played by his daughter Angelica Johnson — witnesses Luca being shot during his penultimate episode, "Escape."

"My mother got mad at me. I remember she saw the promo—she lives in Vermont and she doesn't really watch TV—and she called me and she goes, "Oh my God, Kenny, what an awful thing to do to your daughter!" I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'" According to the actor, his mother then said she found it distasteful that Angelica witnessed her pop getting shot. "I'm like, "Mom, mom, mom, mom, this is acting. We're pretending. It's not really real." She goes, "But the thought of it, how could you do that to her?" Johnson reported.

While his mom might never be a fan of the ways and means by which her son and granddaughter ply their art, it's clear that Johnson's incredibly proud of his daughter's talents — and is happy to note that the relationship between Luca and Kelly reflects that growth.