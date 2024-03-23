S.W.A.T. Season 7: Kenny Johnson's Reduced Role As Dominique Luca, Explained

After seven seasons of thrilling fans, "S.W.A.T." is set to exit the airwaves in what will presumably be a rip-roaring fashion. But unfortunately for dedicated viewers, some of its most beloved characters are slated to be less prominently displayed during its final episodes. Per TVLine, Dominique Luca (Kenny Johnson) will be one of two men with less screen time during this final venture, which will only span 13 outings. But while Luca will only appear on a recurring basis during Season 7, fans shouldn't worry that his storyline will end in an unsatisfying manner.

Andrew Dettmann, showrunner for "S.W.A.T.," explained to TVLine that the reduced episode count for Luca and Alex Russell's Jim Street is storyline-dictated. He intends to ensure that every single man receives the right amount of screen time to ensure a proper send-off, which means there's only a finite amount of screen time to be divvied up. "We wanted to give everybody their proper curtain call. So the episodes we have for them are focused on their characters and the evolution of their storylines," said Dettman. He added that he's proud of what the show's writing team has in store for each character.

Just what the end of the line has in store for both men remains unclear. It's worth noting that six episodes of Season 7 have already aired at press time, and Luca hasn't appeared in any of them. While the actor also disappeared from the show during Season 3, the real reason why he was missing from those "S.W.A.T." episodes was related to his filming the movie "Howl" and an on-set injury he suffered in 2018. But this time Luca won't be gone as long. Per Kenny Johnson's Instagram, the character should be back soon.