Who Plays Officer Dominique Luca On SWAT?

Fans of "S.W.A.T." have gotten to know the members of the team over the years, but one standout is officer Dominique Luca. After watching the third-generation cop take down Los Angeles's toughest criminals alongside Shemar Moore's Hondo Harrelson as the unit's third in command, some viewers may be wondering who plays the character on the CBS series.

The S.W.A.T. Officer has been seen in over 120 episodes of the action thriller based on the program from the '70s of the same name. While he's a fan of justice, Luca also has been known to love driving the formidably reinforced S.W.A.T. truck, named Black Betty. The actor chosen to portray the highly skilled and devoted cop is Kenny Johnson. While the actor has made an impression on fans, "S.W.A.T." is far from his only worthwhile credit. He's been in the acting game since 1990, and his more notable endeavors include "Chicago Fire," "Sons of Anarchy," "Bates Motel," "Pensacola: Wings of Gold," "Saving Grace," and "The Shield." Regarding movie work, Johnson has had a few solid gigs, including "Blade," "Solace," and "Check Point."

Despite attaining a variety of roles, there's a definite method to his selection process. "I look for characters who are conflicted or flawed," Johnson said in an interview with Men's Fitness. "If they end up being a good cop or rogue, I seem to physically fit the mold." In addition, the actor, like his character on the show, has a knack for arm wrestling, and in real-life, Johnson was a world champion in the sport.

