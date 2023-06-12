Who Plays Officer Dominique Luca On SWAT?
Fans of "S.W.A.T." have gotten to know the members of the team over the years, but one standout is officer Dominique Luca. After watching the third-generation cop take down Los Angeles's toughest criminals alongside Shemar Moore's Hondo Harrelson as the unit's third in command, some viewers may be wondering who plays the character on the CBS series.
The S.W.A.T. Officer has been seen in over 120 episodes of the action thriller based on the program from the '70s of the same name. While he's a fan of justice, Luca also has been known to love driving the formidably reinforced S.W.A.T. truck, named Black Betty. The actor chosen to portray the highly skilled and devoted cop is Kenny Johnson. While the actor has made an impression on fans, "S.W.A.T." is far from his only worthwhile credit. He's been in the acting game since 1990, and his more notable endeavors include "Chicago Fire," "Sons of Anarchy," "Bates Motel," "Pensacola: Wings of Gold," "Saving Grace," and "The Shield." Regarding movie work, Johnson has had a few solid gigs, including "Blade," "Solace," and "Check Point."
Despite attaining a variety of roles, there's a definite method to his selection process. "I look for characters who are conflicted or flawed," Johnson said in an interview with Men's Fitness. "If they end up being a good cop or rogue, I seem to physically fit the mold." In addition, the actor, like his character on the show, has a knack for arm wrestling, and in real-life, Johnson was a world champion in the sport.
But out of everything he's accomplished and all of the jobs he has taken on, where does the role of Dominique Luca on "S.W.A.T." rank, according to Johnson?
Kenny Johnson absolutely reveres his spot on S.W.A.T.
Whether he's busting down the doors of dangerous criminals or palm slamming the opposition in a rigorous arm-wrestling bout, Officer Dominique Luca doesn't mess around. And if it seems like Kenny Johnson is having a blast the entire time he's onscreen, its because the actor most certainly is enjoying his tour of duty on "S.W.A.T."
Johnson, who has been around since the beginning, hasn't been shy about letting people know how he feels about his time on the CBS series. "It's a badass show. We love each other. There's a synergy that goes on, there's no ego. And we're out there to take down the bad guys," the actor said in a video on YouTube by Brad Everett Young. Johnson holds his costars and the people behind the scenes in very high regard, saying, "We got a beautiful creator, Shawn Ryan, who did 'The Shield.' He's amazing."
There is no denying he respects his fellow fictional "S.W.A.T." team members on and off screen, but what Johnson truly loves the most is the job itself. "Depending on the plot, you know what goes on whether it has to do with racism or terrorists, or drug smuggling, or whatever. Every week is awesome," the actor said. "It's a dream job."