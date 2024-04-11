Fallout: Does [SPOILER] Really Die In Episode 2? (It's Complicated)

Contains spoilers for "Fallout"

No one wants to see the dog die in any piece of media. Hordes of people can meet violent ends, but if man's best friend meets any kind of terrible fate, people lose their minds. There are entire websites and online forums dedicated to informing people of whether a dog lives or dies in a movie or TV show so audiences can plan accordingly. Despite things looking hairy for CX404 on "Fallout" Episode 2, the good girl ultimately lives.

During the big shootout, The Ghoul, played by an unrecognizable Walton Goggins, mows down plenty of people in spectacular fashion. But the tone shifts when CX404 attacks him, with The Ghoul stabbing the pooch. It'd be easy to assume the dog dies right then and there, but when he goes back to the battlefield, the dog can be seen breathing. The Ghoul then brings the pup inside and injects her with a Stimpak. The dog whimpers, showing how she never died but merely suffered a serious injury. The Stimpak works wonders, with the dog back in good shape and now a faithful companion to The Ghoul.

It may seem weird for CX404 to be loyal to The Ghoul after he stabbed her, but healing her seems to have won her over. She then follows The Ghoul around The Wasteland as they try to find Siggi Wilzig (Michael Emerson) ... or what's left of him, at least.