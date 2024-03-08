Fallout's Full Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing About Walton Goggins
The "Fallout" franchise has been a staple of the gaming realm since the late 1990s. Over the years and across generations of gaming consoles, gamers have had the chance to explore the vast, ravaged wasteland of the future, encountering all kinds of creatures, embarking on thrilling stories, and learning more about how Earth fell into disarray. This premise coupled with consistently fun gameplay has allowed the "Fallout" saga to flourish, thus giving Hollywood — more specifically, Amazon Prime Video — plenty of material to work off of for a television adaptation.
Yes, a "Fallout" series is on its way to the streamer, and so far, Amazon has offered up some intriguing tidbits and glimpses to fans. It follows Ella Purnell as Lucy, who emerges from her home in a Vault — one of those large fallout bunkers humanity has taken to living in for centuries — to explore all that the Wasteland has to offer. But while Lucy's journey will undoubtedly be thrilling, all eyes are on another character in the wake of the latest full-length "Fallout" trailer – the mysterious and mutated Cooper "The Ghoul" Howard, as unrecognizably portrayed by Walton Goggins.
So far, "Fallout" fans have had a lot to say about Goggins' Ghoul, and most are saying the same thing.
Folks are loving Goggins' take on the Ghoul so far
Though he doesn't get much to do, Walton Goggins shines in the "Fallout" trailer, impressing viewers with his approach to the Ghoul.
For instance, folks over on Reddit have showered the actor with praise for his work in the teaser. "Walton Goggins alone makes this worth a shot," commented u/TeddyNL, with u/OvarianCoincidence describing his casting as "just perfect." u/BeerGogglesFTW even made the bold claim that the Ghoul has the potential to rival Goggins' stellar work as Boyd Crowder on the popular TV Western "Justified." Redditor u/hitalec also brought up his Boyd performances, recommending that those unfamiliar with Goggins prepare for an emotional roller coaster on "Fallout."
"Well s***, Walton Goggins is more than just a minor character? It's ACTUALLY going to be good," added u/Randy334, under the belief that Goggins' consistent presence will go a long way in making "Fallout" a worthwhile watch. u/PetyrDayne went on to call Goggins a "national treasure" and u/Petorian343 tried to break down what exactly makes him so endearing in not only "Fallout," but in all of his projects, writing, "The man oozes a special type of charisma, especially impressive when he's playing a total slimeball character who still manages to be likable."
Fallout calls for Goggins to play two different personas
Thankfully, for those blown away by his work in the "Fallout" trailer, it appears that the series will have no shortage of Walton Goggins. Not only will he play the Wasteland-wandering Ghoul, blasting holes through bad guys and delivering cool one-liners, but he'll also portray his mysterious human alter-ego from centuries ago, Cooper Howard. Based on the trailer alone, it's evident that these two personas are pretty different, as Goggins himself confirmed in an interview with Screen Rant from December 2023.
"He is vastly different from the Ghoul. There's still, hopefully, some Cooper Howard left in the goal. But they're two very, very, very different yet similar people," he said, going on to explain that time and nuclear war have factored into Howard's transformation into the Ghoul over time. He even likened this change to his real-life transformation over the years, adding, "I was 19 years old when I moved to Los Angeles, and I'm 52 now. While they're the same people, they are very, very, very different. Very different people after the things that one sees over the course of one's life." Unfortunately, he couldn't offer much else about his two-for-one character.
Fans will get to see more of Walton Goggins as the Ghoul and Cooper Howard when Amazon Prime Video's "Fallout" debuts on April 11 for the world to see.