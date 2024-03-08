Fallout's Full Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing About Walton Goggins

The "Fallout" franchise has been a staple of the gaming realm since the late 1990s. Over the years and across generations of gaming consoles, gamers have had the chance to explore the vast, ravaged wasteland of the future, encountering all kinds of creatures, embarking on thrilling stories, and learning more about how Earth fell into disarray. This premise coupled with consistently fun gameplay has allowed the "Fallout" saga to flourish, thus giving Hollywood — more specifically, Amazon Prime Video — plenty of material to work off of for a television adaptation.

Yes, a "Fallout" series is on its way to the streamer, and so far, Amazon has offered up some intriguing tidbits and glimpses to fans. It follows Ella Purnell as Lucy, who emerges from her home in a Vault — one of those large fallout bunkers humanity has taken to living in for centuries — to explore all that the Wasteland has to offer. But while Lucy's journey will undoubtedly be thrilling, all eyes are on another character in the wake of the latest full-length "Fallout" trailer – the mysterious and mutated Cooper "The Ghoul" Howard, as unrecognizably portrayed by Walton Goggins.

So far, "Fallout" fans have had a lot to say about Goggins' Ghoul, and most are saying the same thing.